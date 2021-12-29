Skip to main content
December 29, 2021
Publish date:

Investment Pro Survey: Inflation is Biggest Fear Next Year

A CNBC poll of chief investment officers, equity strategists and portfolio managers shows that 53% fear inflation the most for 2022.
Author:

Inflation fears are on the rise.

A CNBC poll of about 400 chief investment officers, equity strategists and portfolio managers conducted this week shows that 53% hold inflation as their biggest fear for 2022.

That’s followed by 30% worried most about the Federal Reserve raising interest rates at the wrong time and 17% worried most about the Covid pandemic.

Consumer prices soared 6.8% in the 12 months through November, the biggest increase in 39 years. The Fed decided this month to speed up the tapering of its bond buying program, with a target to finish the program in March.

The median of Fed officials’ forecasts calls for three interest-rate hikes next year. And some economists think they will begin shortly after the bond buying program ends.

On the Covid front, while the omicron Covid variant is spreading fast, the good news is that hospitalizations aren’t keeping pace, Bloomberg reports.

When it comes to stock-market performance next year, 55% of CNBC’s poll respondents see the S&P 500 gaining less than 10%, 18% see it rising 10% to 20%, 13% see it falling less than 10%, 10% see it flat, 2% see it dropping 10% to 20%, and 2% see it soaring more than 20%.

The S&P 500 has climbed 28% year to date, recently standing at 4,793.

As for what sector of the stock market poll respondents favor now, 35% chose financial stocks, 27% chose economic recovery/cyclical stocks, 15% chose mega-cap tech stocks, 13% chose innovative tech stocks that promise big future revenue growth, and 10% chose consumer staples.  

