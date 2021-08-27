Support.com and NeuroMetrix Stocks Soar on Meme Boost

Support.com (SPRT) - Get Report and NeuroMetrix (NURO) - Get Report were soaring in premarket trading Friday as the companies continued to be touted by the retail investing crowd.

Support.com, which provides cloud-based software and services, was up nearly 60% to $31.20, while the biopharma NeuroMetrix climbed nearly 30% to $12.80.

Fed's Powell, Apple, Peloton and VMware - 5 Things You Must Know Friday

Retail investors talked up both companies on the stock-trading platform Stocktwits.

"$NURO the more volume we get the more we go down.. everyone is profit taking bigly," one Stocktwits poster said Friday morning.

"$SPRT New bag holders being created!" another poster declared. "You don’t buy AFTER a stock has gone up 600% you IDIOTS!"

Who Owns the Most AMC Stock?

Support.com announced in March that it planned a reverse merger with privately held Greenidge Generation Holdings, which bills itself as "the first 100% carbon-neutral Bitcoin transaction processor in the United States."

Upon closing of the proposed transaction, Support.com will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Greenidge, the companies said.

Meanwhile, Zomedica (ZOM) - Get Report shares did an about-face and began to slide despite interest in the veterinary health company from retail traders on Reddit.

Morgan Stanley recently disclosed in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that it had invested more than $1.6 million in Zomedica stock.

NeuroMetrix shares took off in July when the Food and Drug Administration gave a "Breakthrough Designation" to the biopharma's Quell device for treating fibromyalgia in adults.

Quell is an advanced, non-invasive, nerve stimulation device that is covered by 18 U.S. utility patents, the company said.