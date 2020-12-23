XL Fleet, Supernus: 5 Top Gainers for Wednesday

Supernus, XL Fleet, Energous, Ocugen and Vivopower are five top stock gainers for Wednesday.

Stocks were rising Wednesday despite President Donald Trump's harsh criticism of the $900 billion bipartisan coronavirus relief package just passed by Congress.

Here are some of the market's biggest gainers for Wednesday:

1. Supernus Pharmaceuticals | Percentage Increase 16%

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) - Get Report shares jumped after the drugmaker focused on the central nervous system reported progress in a Phase 3 study of an attention-deficit-hyperactivity-disorder drug.

The company said it will be meeting with the Food and Drug Administration in January to discuss a complete response letter.

2. Energous | Percentage Increase 28%

Energous (WATT) - Get Report was one of several clean energy companies that were boosted by provisions in the $900 billion bipartisan coronavirus relief package that feature such items as extensions on the solar and wind production tax credit.

The stimulus bill includes a $35.2 billion stipulation for alternative fuels and new energy technologies.

3. Ocugen | Percentage Increase 183%

Ocugen (OCGN) - Get Report shares skyrocketed after the biopharma and Bharat Biotech announced plans to co-develop Covaxin, an advanced stage whole-viron inactivated vaccine candidate, for the United States market.

The drug has been evaluated in about 1,000 subjects in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials in India, with promising results.

4. Vivopower International | Percentage Increase 26%

Vivopower International (VVPR) - Get Report rose after the company said it had proposed a $250 million Australian distribution agreement with GB Auto for Tembo light electric vehicles.

Under the terms of the agreement, Vivopower GB Auto’s partner of choice for any rental, lease or other financing solutions for the Tembo products or related sustainable energy solutions.

5. XL Fleet | Percentage Increase 38%

XL Fleet was soaring after the electric vehicle company closed on its merger with Pivotal Investment Corp. (PIC) - Get Report and began trading under the new name "XL Fleet Corp."

XL Fleet received about $350 million in cash proceeds, which it plans to use to enhance its position in fleet electrification through the development of new products.