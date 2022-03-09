Suntory CEO Tells Jim Cramer Two Keys Are Driving Jim Beam Success

The combination of Kentucky whiskey and Japanese spirits is having success across the rest of the globe, Takeshi Niinami, president and CEO of Suntory Holdings told Jim Cramer on a recent episode of the "Mad Money" TV show.

In 2014, Suntory (STBFY) purchased U.S. bourbon producer Beam Inc. for $16 billion. This deal made Suntory the world's third largest spirits maker. The Jim Beam family company originated in the 1790s, named for the family member who rebuilt the company after prohibition. Suntory originated in 1899.

Over on Action Alerts PLUS, co-portfolio managers Bob Lang and Chris Versace are talking to their investment club members about sanctions, market rebounds and potential opportunities. Get in on the conversation and learn more about their trading strategies with Action Alerts PLUS.

Niinami said the recent success of Jim Beam around the globe stems from two things. First, improved quality, which is a result of an "East meets West" strategy that includes a collaboration of their home country, Japan, and Kentucky, where Jim Beam was founded. Second, Suntory is also investing in the brand to expand their customer base.

Suntory is also seeing success from ready-to-drink mixes which combine the company's expertise in soft drinks and spirits into pre-made cocktails that ensure an original drink every time.

Niinami also told Cramer about the company's plans to move to renewable energy resources for its production by the end of this year, far sooner than many companies are forecasting.