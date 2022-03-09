Skip to main content
Is Remote Work Here to Stay? ZipRecruiter Says Employers Have This Choice
Is Remote Work Here to Stay? ZipRecruiter Says Employers Have This Choice

Suntory CEO Tells Jim Cramer Two Keys Are Driving Jim Beam Success

CEO says the company is relying on proven approaches to boosting brand.

The combination of Kentucky whiskey and Japanese spirits is having success across the rest of the globe, Takeshi Niinami, president and CEO of Suntory Holdings told Jim Cramer on a recent episode of the "Mad Money" TV show.

In 2014, Suntory  (STBFY)  purchased U.S. bourbon producer Beam Inc. for $16 billion. This deal made Suntory the world's third largest spirits maker. The Jim Beam family company originated in the 1790s, named for the family member who rebuilt the company after prohibition. Suntory originated in 1899.

Over on Action Alerts PLUS, co-portfolio managers Bob Lang and Chris Versace are talking to their investment club members about sanctions, market rebounds and potential opportunities. Get in on the conversation and learn more about their trading strategies with Action Alerts PLUS.

Niinami said the recent success of Jim Beam around the globe stems from two things. First, improved quality, which is a result of an "East meets West" strategy that includes a collaboration of their home country, Japan, and Kentucky, where Jim Beam was founded. Second, Suntory is also investing in the brand to expand their customer base.

Scroll to Continue

TheStreet Recommends

Suntory is also seeing success from ready-to-drink mixes which combine the company's expertise in soft drinks and spirits into pre-made cocktails that ensure an original drink every time.

Niinami also told Cramer about the company's plans to move to renewable energy resources for its production by the end of this year, far sooner than many companies are forecasting. 

Get more trading strategies and investing insights from the contributors on Real Money.

From McDonald's to Starbucks: The Biggest Fast-Food Chains In the World
INVESTING
MCDSBUXPEP

Trading PepsiCo, McDonald’s and Starbucks as Trio Pulls Out of Russia

By Bret Kenwell
7. 2016 BMW i8
TECHNOLOGY
BMWTSLA

BMW Hit by News That Could Slow Its Efforts Against Tesla

By Luc Olinga
What Is Stagflation
S

What Is Stagflation? Causes, Effects & Opportunities

By TheStreet.com Staff
The McDonald's app.
INVESTING
MCDSBUXYUM

McDonald's Tops Starbucks in One Key Area

By Veronika Bondarenko
Gasoline Prices Expected to Tick Upward as Summer Demand Increases
INVESTING

Russia-Ukraine War: Double-Edged Sword for US Economy

By Dan Weil
Bitcoin 2 Lead
CRYPTOCURRENCY
COINMSTRTSLA

Crypto Evangelists Introduce a New Bitcoin (It's Deja-Vu)

By Luc Olinga
NYSE Traders Lead
MARKETS
OEXATVIMSFT

Stock Market Today-3/9: Stocks Soars, Oil Plummets As Leaders Push OPEC On Production

By TheStreet Staff
Costco Gas Station Lead JS
INVESTING
COST

Is a Costco Membership Worth It Just for Gas?

By Colette Bennett