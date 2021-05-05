TheStreet home
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Sunrun Climbs on Improved First-Quarter Results

Sunrun beats Wall Street's first-quarter revenue forecasts and increases its full-year guidance.
Author:
Publish date:

Sunrun  (RUN) - Get Report rose after the solar technology company reported a narrower loss for the first-quarter and boosted its full year guidance.

Shares of the San Francisco company rose nearly 4% to $43.47 in after hours trading.

Sunrun reported a net loss of $23.8 million, or 12 cents a share, an improvement over the year-ago loss of $28 million, or 23 cents a share.

Analysts surveyed by FactSet were expected the company to report a loss of 9 cents a share.

Revenue totaled $334.8 million in the quarter, up 59% from a year ago and beating the FactSet consensus of $322.3 million.

Sunrun said in a statement that it delivered "an all-time record Q1 volume in our direct-to-home sales channel, in our channel partner business, and in our home builder business."

Customer agreements and incentives revenue was $174.6 million, up 76% from the first quarter of 2020. Solar energy systems and product sales revenue was $160.2 million, up 44% from a year ago.

"This year is on track to be the best in the company’s history," Lynn Jurich, Sunrun’s CEO and co-founder, said in the statement. "With an accelerating growth rate and expanding market reach, Sunrun is leading the country to a clean energy future."

Looking ahead, Sunrun said it now expects growth to range from 25% to 30% for the full-year 2021, up from earlier guidance of 20% to 25% growth.

Last year, Sunrun reached an agreement to buy fellow solar company Vivint Solar  (VSLR) - Get Report for about $1.46 billion in stock. 

The company said it continues to expect about $120 million in run-rate synergies derived from the acquisition by the end of 2021.

Piper Sandler upgraded Sunrun to overweight from neutral last month with a $77 price target. The firm said it sees a "strong growth story associated with residential solar" and the company's management team as tailwinds.

RBC Capital initiated coverage of the solar-energy company in April with an outperform rating and $81 price target.

Earlier on Wednesday, SunPower  (SPWR) - Get Report reported first-quarter adjusted earnings that beat estimates and revenue in line with expectations.

Last week, solar energy company First Solar  (FSLR) - Get Report also reported first-quarter results that topped analyst estimates.

Etsy Beats Street Sales Estimate Handily in Second Quarter
INVESTING

Etsy Shatters Earnings Forecasts, But Sees Growth Slowing

Twilio Quest Teaches Coding Through Gaming
INVESTING

Twilio Beats Earnings Estimates on Strong Pandemic Growth

videoblocks-editorial-uber-logo-on-glass-building_bexq-7i-7__D
INVESTING

Uber Rises as Earnings Top Estimates While Revenues Miss

Match Group Initiated With a 'Buy' at Jefferies
INVESTING

5 Top Stock Gainers for Wednesday: Under Armour, Match, Athenex

Wall Street Preview: Dollar, Oil and Tech in Focus
MARKETS

Dow Closes at Record in Mixed Trading, Nasdaq Slumps

Unilever Buying Jessica Alba's Honest Company Is Latest Old Company Trying to Find New Life
INVESTING

Honest Co. Finishes Sharply Higher in Stock Market Debut

Biotech movers: Ionis Drops After GSK Bows Out of Partnership
INVESTING

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Drops on Wide Quarterly Loss

Dogecoin
JIM CRAMER

Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: How to Play Dogecoin