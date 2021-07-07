Sunnova Climbs as Raymond James Upgrades on Valuation

Sunnova shares are down due to pressure from rising interest rates, but Raymond James is still bullish.

Shares of Sunnova Energy (NOVA) - Get Report on Wednesday were higher after the solar-energy company was upgraded to strong buy from outperform at Raymond James.

The investment firm also affirmed a price target of $50 a share, indicating 28% upside potential from the stock's Tuesday closing price.

Raymond James suggests investors buy the recent stock-price dip, which it said was prompted by rising interest rates. The stock is down about 13% this year.

Sunnova Energy shares at last check were rising 4.7% to $41.02.

In other solar news, First Solar (FSLR) - Get Report shares were higher after the company disclosed that it terminated a credit agreement with "several financial institutions" that was set to mature in July 2022.

JPMorgan Chase was the administrative agent for the credit agreement.

First Solar Upgraded to Buy at TheStreet Quant Ratings

First Solar's revolving credit facility enabled the company to borrow as much as $500 million, and First Solar under certain conditions could raise that to $750 million.

The company said that as of June 30 it had no borrowings under the revolver.

Solar stocks got a boost last month after Stephens analyst Gail Nicholson published a positive commentary on the sector.

She saw the decline in solar-stock prices presenting a buying opportunity. The commitment to solar energy that companies and government have taken on will boost demand for solar power, she said, according to Bloomberg.

In May, Bank of America upgraded First Solar to buy from neutral on fundamentals and valuation.

First Solar’s first-quarter results topped analysts' estimates. The company earned $1.96 a share on revenue of $803 million. Analysts were expecting earnings of $1.03 a share on revenue of $785 million.

At last check First Solar shares were trading up 0.9% at $92.