Skip to main content
December 30, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
3 Cryptocurrency Stories to Remember 2021
3 Cryptocurrency Stories to Remember 2021
Publish date:

Two Doses of Johnson & Johnson Covid Vaccine Cuts Hospitalizations 85%

A new study found that two doses of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine slashed omicron hospitalizations up to 85%.
Author:

Two doses of Johnson & Johnson’s Covid vaccine reduced hospitalizations caused by the omicron strain in that country by up to 85%, according to a new South African study.

The South African Medical Research Council report discovered that the J&J vaccine prevented 85% of hospitalizations one to two months after the second shot, up from 63% for people who got their second shot in the last two weeks, Bloomberg reported.

“The results are important and reassuring,” Glenda Gray, lead researcher on the study and president of the South African Medical Research Council, told Bloomberg. The study, one of the biggest of its type in the world, “shows at a global level that this regimen can be useful.”

Fast Spread, Fewer Hospitalizations

Meanwhile, though omicron Covid variant is spreading fast, the good news is that hospitalizations aren’t keeping pace.

TheStreet Recommends

New Covid cases registered a seven-day average of 206,577 on Sunday, 18% below the record high of Jan. 11, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Bloomberg reports. But hospitalizations totaled just 8,964, 50% below their January zenith.

“We are seeing exponential increases in cases, and a much lower increase in hospitalizations and deaths,” Albert Ko, chair of the department of epidemiology and microbial diseases at the Yale School of Public Health, told Bloomberg.

“But we still have 65,000 people who are currently hospitalized because of Covid, and we are having already 1,500 deaths a day.”

U.K., South Africa and Scotland studies indicate that hospitalization risk from omicron is lower than from the delta strain, according to Bloomberg.

Tags
terms:
COVID-19VaccineHealth
These Are Your Last-Minute, Tax Day IRA Options
Sponsored Story

Tax Dates to Remember

Tesla Founder Elon Musk Posts Ancient Chinese Poem, With Twitter Users Guessing At Meanings From Crypto To The UN
TECHNOLOGY
TSLAFGM

Electric Vehicle Checkpoint: Tesla CEO Elon Musk Sells More Stock Before New Year

NYSE Stock Market Wall Street Trader
MARKETS
DIDIJNJBIIB

Stock Market Today: Wall Street Extends Record High Push Into Year End on Fading Omicron Concerns

International Amazon Lead
INVESTING
AMZN

Does Amazon Have an International Problem?

How Marriage Can Fix Your Terrible Credit
Sponsored Story

Are You Newly Married? Here's 5 End of the Year Tax Tips

Biogen Lead
MARKETS
BIIB

Biogen Stock Slumps After Samsung BioLogics Says $42 Billion Takeover Report 'Untrue'

Shopify NFT Lead
INVESTING
SHOP

Shopify Merchants Can Now Create and Sell NFTs

Wall Street Lead
MARKETS
BIIBJNJ

Stocks Gain, Biogen Slumps, Ghislaine Maxwell Faces Perjury Charges - Five Things Your Must Know