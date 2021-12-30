Two Doses of Johnson & Johnson Covid Vaccine Cuts Hospitalizations 85%

A new study found that two doses of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine slashed omicron hospitalizations up to 85%.

Two doses of Johnson & Johnson’s Covid vaccine reduced hospitalizations caused by the omicron strain in that country by up to 85%, according to a new South African study.

The South African Medical Research Council report discovered that the J&J vaccine prevented 85% of hospitalizations one to two months after the second shot, up from 63% for people who got their second shot in the last two weeks, Bloomberg reported.

“The results are important and reassuring,” Glenda Gray, lead researcher on the study and president of the South African Medical Research Council, told Bloomberg. The study, one of the biggest of its type in the world, “shows at a global level that this regimen can be useful.”

Fast Spread, Fewer Hospitalizations

Meanwhile, though omicron Covid variant is spreading fast, the good news is that hospitalizations aren’t keeping pace.

New Covid cases registered a seven-day average of 206,577 on Sunday, 18% below the record high of Jan. 11, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Bloomberg reports. But hospitalizations totaled just 8,964, 50% below their January zenith.

“We are seeing exponential increases in cases, and a much lower increase in hospitalizations and deaths,” Albert Ko, chair of the department of epidemiology and microbial diseases at the Yale School of Public Health, told Bloomberg.

“But we still have 65,000 people who are currently hospitalized because of Covid, and we are having already 1,500 deaths a day.”

U.K., South Africa and Scotland studies indicate that hospitalization risk from omicron is lower than from the delta strain, according to Bloomberg.