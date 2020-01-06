The Real Winner of the Golden Globes? Streaming Services

While it was no landslide for any one streaming content provider, including Netflix or AT&T's HBO, it was streaming content sent directly to consumers that won the night.

Despite the odds appearing to be in Netflix’s (NFLX) - Get Report favor at the 2020 Golden Globes on Sunday evening, it was actually AT&T’s (T) - Get Report HBO that had the biggest night in the TV categories, quelling concerns of whether the venerable pay-TV service still has a place in a Hollywood.

Even with 17 nominations, Netflix garnered only two trophies Sunday evening – one to Olivia Coleman for best actress in a drama TV series for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II in “The Crown,” and the other to Laura Dern for best supporting actress in “Marriage Story.”

Indeed, it was HBO that ended up with the strongest showing in TV categories, with the studio nabbing four awards from the 15 nominations it received from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

“Succession” won best drama TV series, with Brian Cox winning best actor for his portrayal of Logan Roy, patriarch of the Roy family that controls the fictional Roystar Wayco media and entertainment dynasty.

“Chernobyl,” meantime, won for best limited series / TV movie, while Stellan Skarsgard won for best performance in a limited series for his portrayal of Boris Shcherbina, the Council of Ministers’ deputy chairman during the Chernobyl disaster.

AT&T, which owns both HBO and Warner Bros., took home a total of six awards during the ceremony.

Disney (DIS) - Get Report won three awards for shows on Hulu and the FX network. Patricia Arquette took home best supporting actress in a limited series prize for “The Act,” while Ramy Yousef won for best actor in a comedy for “Ramy” and Michelle Williams won best actress in a limited series for “Fosse/Verdon.”

Traditional film-producing studios also did well, with Sony nabbing three awards for “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” including best picture in the comedy/musical category, best screenplay and best supporting actor, which went to Brad Pitt.

ViacomCBS (VIACA) - Get Report also garnered three awards. Russell Crowe won best actor in a limited series for “The Loudest Voice,” while Taron Egerton won best actor in a musical or comedy for his portrayal as Elton John in “Rocketman.”

“I’m Gonna Love Me Again” from “Rocketman” won best original song.

“Marriage Story,” “The Two Popes,” and “The Irishman” were all nominated in the best picture drama category. “Dolemite is My Name” nabbed best picture nomination for the comedy or musical category. Additionally, the studio was up for awards in the directing, screenplay and best score categories.

Even with no clear scoop on the trophy front, Netflix’s and HBO's nominations underscore the dramatic shift that Hollywood has taken in recent years in focusing on quality content that doesn't follow the traditional route of film festival to theatre to consumers' homes.

Indeed, while the Golden Globes' net is cast far wider than the Academy Awards, which focuses specifically on film, the number of non-traditional studios that picked up awards on Sunday evening was still far greater than in the recent past.

Netflix rival Amazon AMZN Prime Video won two awards for its show “Fleabag,” both going to writer and actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Apple’s (AAPL) - Get Report Apple TV+ got several nods from the HFPA, including best television series, drama, for “The Morning Show” and dual nominations for best performance by an actress in a television series, drama, for both Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, though the company went home with nothing but a roast from Golden Globes host Ricky Gervais, who slammed the tech giant for using “Chinese sweatshops” to make its iPhones.

