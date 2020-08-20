Zoom Video, Elastic, Realogy: 5 Stock Gainers for Thursday

Stocks were edging higher Thursday, bolstered by a strong showing in tech stocks.

The Federal Reserve said the coronavirus pandemic would weigh heavily" on U.S. economic activity and the jobs market.

Here are some of the biggest gainers for Thursday.

1. Realogy Holdings | Percentage Increase Over 8%

Realogy Holdings (RLGY) - Get Report, owner of Coldwell Banker Real Estate, Century 21 and other brands, was climbing. Last month, Moody's Investors Services said the company's announced credit-facility amendment helps ensure availability of revolver, a positive credit development

2. Finvolution Group | Percentage Increase Over 23%

Shanghai-based Finvolution Group FINV was soaring Thursday. The company, which operates a fintech platform in China, was given an analyst ranking of 80 by InvestorsObserver, meaning the company is ranked higher by analysts than 80% of stocks. The company is scheduled to report second-quarter earnings on Tuesday.

3. Eventbrite | Percentage Increase Over 4%

Eventbrite was advancing Thursday. The event-management company, which saw its share price dive due to the coronavirus pandemic, recently announced new partnerships with Zoom Video Communications (ZM) - Get Report and Vimeo.

4. Elastic NV | Percentage Increase Over 9%

Elastic NV (ESTC) - Get Report was rising. The software company is expected to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenue when it reports next week, according to Zacks.

5. Zoom Video | Percentage Increase Over 5%

Zoom Video Communications (ZM) - Get Report was climbing after the video communications platform said users would be able to access its service on smart displays such as Facebook's (FB) - Get Report Portal, Alphabet's (GOOGL) - Get Report Google Next Hub Max, and Amazon's (AMZN) - Get Report Echo Show beginning later this year.