The S&P 500 had nine stocks finish positive today. Here are the stocks that gained on the second-worst trading day in the history of the stock market by percentage loss.

The stock market had the second-largest percentage loss in the history of the stock market behind Black Monday on Oct. 19, 1987.

All of the 30 Dow Jones stocks were losers. The Nasdaq 100 only saw one winner, American Airlines (AAL) - Get Report, but the Russell 1000 saw 21 winners and the S&P 500 saw nine. Here are the nine stocks that were winners today in the S&P 500 by percentage increase:

1. American Airlines AAL | Percentage Increase: +11.25% | Monday Closing Price: $15.92

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates American Airlines as a Hold with a rating score of C.

2. Conagra Brands CAG | Percentage Increase: +9.76 | Monday Closing Price: $27.21

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Conagra Brands as a Buy with a rating score of B-.

3. J.M. Smucker SJM | Percentage Increase: +4.65% | Monday Closing Price: $107.84

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates J.M. Smucker as a Buy with a rating score of B-.

4. Clorox CLX | Percentage Increase: +4.12% | Monday Closing Price: $174.69

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Clorox as a Buy with a rating score of B.

5. Newmont Mining NEM | Percentage Increase: +3.11% | Monday Closing Price: $40.73

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Newmont Mining as a Buy with a rating score of A-.

6. Kroger KR | Percentage Increase: +1.27% | Monday Closing Price: $31.10

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Kroger as a Buy with a rating score of B+.

7. Hormel Foods HRL | Percentage Increase: +0.54% | Monday Closing Price: $42.63

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Hormel Foods as a Buy with a rating score of B+.

8. Kimberly-Clark KMB | Percentage Increase: +0.40% | Monday Closing Price: $134.71

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Kimberly-Clark as a Hold with a rating score of C+.

9. Campbell Soup CPB | Percentage Increase: +0.04% | Monday Closing Price: $49.30

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Campbell Soup as a Buy with a rating score of B.

NOTE: Recently, Quantitative Analysis by TheStreet Quant Ratings objectively rated these stocks according to its risk-adjusted total return prospect over a 12-month investment horizon. Not based on the news on any given day, the rating may differ from Jim Cramer's view or that of this articles' author.

