The Russell 1000 saw only 15 of the stocks end the week positive at Friday's close.

After a week where the stock market saw a fall close to one of the worst stock market crashes in history, there were few stocks that ended as winners this week. None of the stocks in the Dow Jones this week closed on Friday higher than when they opened on Monday.

All of the 30 Dow Jones stocks were losers. The Nasdaq 100 only saw one winner but the Russell 1000 saw 15 winners. Here are the 15 stocks that ended as winners this week:

1. Moderna MRNA | Percentage Increase: +42.24% | Friday Closing Price: $25.93

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Moderna as a Buy with a rating score of B+.

2. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals REGN | Percentage Increase: +10.27% | Friday Closing Price: $444.57

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Regeneron as a Buy with a rating score of B.

3. Etsy ETSY | Percentage Increase: +7.65% | Friday Closing Price: $57.81

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Etsy as a Buy with a rating score of B.

4. Resideo Technologies REZI | Percentage Increase: +6.65% | Friday Closing Price: $10.75

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Resideo as a Sell with a rating score of D.

5. Realpage RP | Percentage Increase: +4.77% | Friday Closing Price: $64.10

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Realpage as a Buy with a rating score of B.

6. Viasat VSAT | Percentage Increase: +3.29% | Friday Closing Price: $57.50

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Viasat as a Hold with a rating score of C-.

7. Alkermes ALKS | Percentage Increase: +2.96% | Friday Closing Price: $20.84

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Alkermes as a Buy with a rating score of .

8. Virtu Financial VIRT | Percentage Increase: +2.49% | Friday Closing Price: $18.81

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Virtu as a SELL with a rating score of D+.

9. Qorvo QRVO | Percentage Increase: +2.43% | Friday Closing Price: $100.58

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Qorvo as a Buy with a rating score of B-.

10. Elastic ESTC | Percentage Increase: +1.48% | Friday Closing Price: $73.86

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Elastic as a Sell with a rating score of D.

11. Alteryx AYX | Percentage Increase: +1.34% | Friday Closing Price: $139.62

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Alteryx as a Hold with a rating score of C-.

12. Middleby MIDD | Percentage Increase: +1.07% | Friday Closing Price: $111.81

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Middleby as a Hold with a rating score of C+.

13. Eqt Corp EQT | Percentage Increase: +1.03% | Friday Closing Price: $5.87

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Eqt as a Sell with a rating score of D.

14. Solarwinds SWI | Percentage Increase: +0.89% | Friday Closing Price: $18.22

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Solarwinds as a Hold with a rating score of C-.

15. Zayo Group Holding ZAYO | Percentage Increase: +0.03% | Friday Closing Price: $34.99

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Zayo as a Hold with a rating score of a C.

NOTE: Recently, Quantitative Analysis by TheStreet Quant Ratings objectively rated these stocks according to its risk-adjusted total return prospect over a 12-month investment horizon. Not based on the news on any given day, the rating may differ from Jim Cramer's view or that of this articles' author.

