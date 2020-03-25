When Will Disneyland and Disney World Parks Reopen?

Walt Disney's Disneyland and Walt Disney World are set to reopen April 1, while Universal Studios Hollywood and Orlando Resort will remain closed until April 19.

Walt Disney's (DIS) - Get Report Disneyland and Walt Disney World resorts are set to reopen April 1, but officials in Orange County, Florida, have issued a stay-at-home order that could disrupt the date.

Meanwhile, Comcast's (CMCSA) - Get Report Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort will remain closed until April 19, three weeks longer than previously planned.

The Disney and Universal locations closed their park doors on March 12 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Orange County mayor said he will be signing a stay-at-home mandate for all of Orange County effective Thursday at 11 p.m. ET which will continue for two weeks until April 9 at 11 p.m. The order will apply to all Orange County cities and unincorporated areas.

Disney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"We are extending the closure of Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood through April 19 as we continue to respond to current conditions and make the health and safety of team members and guests our top priority," read a statement from Universal. "This includes our theme parks and Universal CityWalk at both destinations. The Universal Orlando Resort hotels have also temporarily suspended operations."

Universal added that "we will continue to monitor the situation and make adjustments as needed, based on guidance from health agencies and government officials.

Recently, a 34-year-old California man who later died of complications due to the coronavirus reportedly visited the Florida park (along with Disney World) days before he became ill, the Hollywood Reporter said. Both companies expressed condolences to the man's family.

President Donald Trump has said that he wants the U.S. economy to “open” back up by Easter Sunday, April 12, even while the number of coronavirus cases in the country continues to climb.

At a later press briefing, Trump said "our decision will be based on hard facts and data as to the opening” of the economy.

“Every decision is grounded solely in the health, safety and wellbeing of our citizens,” he said.

Shares of Walt Disney were up 5.8% to $103.78, while Comcast shares were off 3.3% to $33.50.