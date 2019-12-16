Watch Now - Live Webinar- CME Group Equity Trading

Join Jon Najarian, Jeff Kilburg, CEO of KKM Financial, and Scott Bauer, CEO of Prosper Trading Academy, as they discuss equity trading.

Watch Jon Najarian, Jeff Kilburg, CEO of KKM Financial, and Scott Bauer, CEO of Prosper Trading Academy, as they discuss equity and futures trading.

We have put together this fantastic panel of experts to tell you everything you need to know about trading futures in this current macro environment. CME Group and TheStreet have partnered to give the average retail trader an advantage over the market.

The big gains we saw in January were a result of a disastrous December 2018. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell struck a very hawkish tone a year ago after announcing the central bank could lift interest rates three times in 2019. As we all know, those three rate hikes became three rate cuts in 2019.

This market has been resilient in 2019 as a result of these cuts. Powell did an excellent job getting ahead of the China-U.S. trade war and keeping the U.S. dollar in check.

Bauer shares his bullish bet for traders in 2020 that will help the average traders who are looking to go long if you have an optimistic view of the S&P 500 moving forward.

Kilburg also has an optimistic view of this market but wants traders to protect their money and suggests taking a look at FAANG stocks. If you have FAANG exposure, protect your money with Jeff's risk mitigation gameplan.

As Jim Cramer always says, bulls make money, bears make money, but pigs get slaughtered. Always make sure you have a plan to protect your investments.

