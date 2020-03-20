Walmart to Hire 150,000 Temp Workers as Demand Soars During Pandemic

Walmart will be hiring for positions in its stores, clubs, distribution centers and fulfillment centers.

Walmart (WMT) - Get Report said it plans to hire 150,000 temporary workers by the end of May to meet growing demand for everyday goods during the coronavirus pandemic.

The world's largest retailer said it would be hiring for positions in its stores, clubs, distribution centers and fulfillment centers.

"These roles will be temporary at first, but many will convert to permanent roles over time," Walmart said in a statement. "We’ve reached out to industry groups representing restaurants and hospitality to facilitate temporary roles that can be a bridge for their employees during this difficult time."

Walmart also said it would reduce its application cycle to 24 hours from what is usually about two weeks.

"We know millions of Americans who are usually employed at this time are temporarily out of work, and at the same time we're currently seeing strong demand in our stores," said Doug McMillon, Walmart's president and CEO. "We're looking for people who see Walmart as a chance to earn some extra money and perform a vital service to their community."

Walmart also said it will give bonuses to all U.S. hourly employees on April 2. Full-time staffers will receive a bonus of $300, while part-timers will get a bonus of $150. The bonuses will add up to more than $365 million, Walmart said.

The retailer also is slated to begin virus tests in the Chicago area as soon as Friday, in conjunction with health officials and Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) - Get Report, Bloomberg reported.

“Everything is ready to go,” said Dan Bartlett, Walmart’s executive vice president of corporate affairs,on a call with reporters. “We have the tents. It should be up and running soon.”