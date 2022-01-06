Skip to main content
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
What Wednesday's Selloff Tells This Technical Analyst About Markets Thursday
What Wednesday's Selloff Tells This Technical Analyst About Markets Thursday

Virgin Galactic Stock Briefly Falls Below Debut Price

In the last six months, the value of the space exploration company fell by nearly 75%.

For the first time in two years, Virgin Galactic ( (SPCE) - Get Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc Reportshares have dipped below what the company was worth when it went public in October 2019.

On Thursday, stock of the space tourism company fell to as low as $11.30 before rising back to $11.90 by the afternoon. When the company merged with a special purpose acquisition company to go public in 2019, its debut price was $11.75.

As initially reported by CNBC, delays to its planned space launches and the commercial tourism industry promised by founder Richard Branson have kept Virgin Galactic shares volatile. 

While Branson beat Amazon ( (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report) Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos into space by a little over a week, both companies have had to push back subsequent space flights while extravagant claims about making space travel accessible to the wealthy rather than only the elite are yet to materialize.

TheStreet Recommends

Blue Origin stock has fallen as low as $7 immediately after its debut, and it has been at $57 in the first months of 2021. In the last six months, it has been on a nosedive as value plunged by nearly 75%.

The company is pre-revenue and, according to numbers published on CNBC, is losing between $55 and $65 million per quarter on an adjusted Ebitda basis.

The $11.30 seen this morning is a 52-month low. As the company's value tumbled, Branson himself sold as much as $300 million of Virgin Galactic shares in a single go in August. He sold around $1.25 billion of stock in total but still remains the company's largest shareholder.

GameStop is under siege.
INVESTING
GMEAMC

GameStop Soars On Reported NFTs Plans

Trump Social
POLITICS
DWACUTWTRFB

Trump's Truth Social app Could Launch Presidents Day Weekend

Paul Chan expects Hong Kong to benefit from the export of goods as major economies regain their momentum. Photo: Winson Wong
INVESTING

Why Spending On Services Can Help The Trade Deficit

Draft Kings Lead
INVESTING
DKNG

DraftKings Launches In New York This Weekend

Costco Store Lead
INVESTING
COST

Costco is a 'Great Company' That You Shouldn't Buy

Walmart Covid Lead
INVESTING
WMT

Walmart Cuts Paid Leave by 50% for Workers With Covid

Sarcos Robotic Exo-Skeletons Lead
INVESTING
EXROFSTRC

Two Small-Cap Favorites for 2022

Turn an Inherited IRA Into a Family Fortune
Sponsored Story

How to Claim a Dependent on Your Tax Return