Verizon Shares, Having Dialed in Higher in 2019, Appear Ready to Climb Further This Winter

Communications giant Verizon (VZ) - Get Report has had a pretty quiet 2019. Since the calendar flipped to January, the wireless, cable, internet and entertainment company has managed to push about 14% higher on a total-return basis.

Most years, that’d be a stellar return for a $254 billion megacap. But with the S&P 500 index this year up 30% by that same yardstick, Verizon’s performance looks tepid.

The good news for the bulls? Verizon is showing some signs that it’s ready to rally.

And that could spell prolonged outperformance as we head into 2020. To figure out what’s happening – and how to trade it from here – we’re turning to the chart for a technical look.

At a glance, the New York company's price trajectory has looked solid for most of 2019.

Verizon’s trading has been choppy this year and failed to keep up with the breakneck rally in the rest of the market.

But since a selloff that ended last December, the shares have been holding on to an up trend marked by a series of higher highs and lows.

More recently, the $61.50 resistance level has been acting like a price ceiling for Verizon – and that’s setting the stage for the next leg higher on the shares this winter.

Verizon is currently forming an ascending triangle, a bullish continuation pattern marked by the aforementioned horizontal resistance up above the shares and up-trending support to the downside.

Simply put, as Verizon has bounced in between those two technically significant price levels, the shares have been squeezing closer and closer to a material breakout through the $61.50 level. And Verizon’s testing that very breakout level right now.

That means that if we see a meaningful push above $61.50 in the sessions ahead, we’ve got a clear-cut signal that increasingly eager buyers have absorbed the overhead supply of shares that’s held Verizon below that level to date.

More important, it means buyers are still in control of the shares this December.

A breakout also puts Verizon essentially right at lifetime highs just above the $62 level -- and from there, a lack of prior resistance leaves considerable room to move higher.

Relative strength, an indicator of Verizon’s performance relative to the rest of the market, has been carving out an up trend of its own since July. That means that Verizon flipped the switch from market laggard to leader.

At this point, it makes sense to wait for a meaningful push above $61.50 before jumping into the Verizon trade.

Based on this stock’s recent trajectory, that could happen in the next couple of sessions. From there, Verizon looks predisposed to outperform.