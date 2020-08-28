Urban Outfitters, Nio, Pinterest - Latest Upgrades and Downgrades

The weekly guide to upgrades, downgrades and price target changes includes Urban Outfitters and Nio.

Analysts were busy this week, upgrading, downgrading, changing price targets, and initiating coverage of a variety of companies.

Upgrades

Urban Outfitters (URBN) - Get Report received a flurry of analyst upgrades after the retail clothing operator reported better-than-expected fiscal second-quarter earnings.

Telsey Advisory analyst Dana Telsey upgraded her rating on Urban Outfitters to outperform from market perform and lifted her one-year target to $30 from $24, while Loop Capital analyst Laura Champine upgraded her rating to hold from sell with a $24 price target.

Chinese electric-car maker Nio (NIO) - Get Report received two upgrades this week. Morgan Stanley analyst Tim Hsiao lifted the company to overweight from equal weight and raised his price target to $20.50 from $12. UBS analyst Paul Gong raised his rating to neutral from sell, while increasing his share-price target to $16.30 from $1.

Raymond James analyst Robert Majek upgraded Fastly (FSLY) - Get Report to outperform from market perform with a $100 price target after hosting a meeting with Chief Financial Officer Adriel Lares.

VBI Vaccines (VBIV) - Get Report was upgraded to strong buy from outperform by Raymond James analyst Steven Seedhouse, who raised his price target to $9 from $8. The biopharma said it intended to begin human testing of two of its experimental coronavirus vaccine candidates at year's end.

Citi analyst Paul Lejuez upgraded Gap (GPS) - Get Report to buy from neutral, citing the untapped potential of the clothing retailer's Athleta brand. Lejuez also doubled his price target to $24 a share.

Dell Technologies (DELL) - Get Report shares were upgraded by securities analysts amid the computer company's second-quarter earnings results and the prospect that it might spin off enterprise cloud company VMware (VMW) - Get Report.

Downgrades

Pinterest (PINS) - Get Report was downgraded to neutral from buy. Citi analyst Jason Bazinet also raised the price target to $35 from $25. Bazinet said Pinterest's valuation doesn't allow "much room for downward estimate revisions (or higher interest rates)."

Sports gambling company DraftKings (DKNG) - Get Report and casino company Penn National Gaming (PENN) - Get Report were both downgraded by Morgan Stanley to equal weight from overweight amid valuation concerns. Analyst Thomas Allen raised his share-price target for DraftKings to $37 from $26, and raised his price target for Penn National to $55 from $49 a share.

Price Target Changes

Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives lifted his Apple (AAPL) - Get Report price target to $600 per share, amid what he calls a 'once in a decade' opportunity for the tech giant to take advantage of iPhone upgrades ahead of the advance of 5G infrastructure rollouts and the launch of the iPhone 12.

Facebook (FB) - Get Report and Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Report received higher share-price targets from UBS analyst Eric Sheridan, who is optimistic about the potential for e-commerce ads. Sheridan lifted his target for Facebook to $330 from $242 and boosted his Alphabet target to $1,970 from $1,600. He maintained buy ratings for both companies.

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Nage raised his price target on GrowGeneration (GRWG) - Get Report to $25 from $15, while keeping an outperform rating on the shares. Stifel also initiated coverage of GrowGeneration with a buy rating and $22 price target.

Initiate Coverage

Citi initiated coverage of the media streaming platform Roku (ROKU) - Get Report with a buy rating and $180 price target.