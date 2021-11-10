Skip to main content
November 10, 2021
TheStreet home
TECHNOLOGY
TheStreet home
INVESTINGPERSONAL FINANCERETIREMENTCRYPTOMARKETSHOW-TOVIDEOFINANCIAL ADVISOR CENTERTECHNOLOGY
Search
Join Jim Cramer's Investing Club
Subscribe
Bitcoin, Apple, AMC: What You Missed in Crypto Tuesday
Bitcoin, Apple, AMC: What You Missed in Crypto Tuesday
Publish date:

Twitter's Premium Sub Channel is Now in the U.S.

Twitter's goal is to help each publishing partner "make 50 percent more per person than they would’ve made from serving ads to that person."
Author:

Twitter Blue, the company's (TWTR) premium subscription service, is now available in the US.

The service, which charges users $3 a month for additional features like reading articles ad-free and undoing tweets after they've been sent, has been available on iOS in Canada and Australia since June. 

On Tuesday, Twitter announced that it will be expanding to the U.S. and New Zealand and will also be available on Android.

Other Twitter Blue features include a reader mode for tweet threads, bookmarks, folders and customizable themes and icons for the Twitter app. 

Members will also automatically be included in the Labs program that lets them know of new features before the general public.

TheStreet Recommends

Twitter is experimenting with revenue sources beyond advertising. Back in May, it acquired subscription service Scroll as part of an effort to remove ads from participating news sites. 

In January, the company has also acquired newsletter company Revue as several major media personalities began writing paid newsletters for their followers.

"In continuing our commitment to strengthen and support publishers and a free press, a portion of the revenue from Twitter Blue subscription fees goes directly to publishers within our network,” Twitter project managers Sara Beykpour and Smita Gupta wrote in a blog post announcing the expansion. 

“Our goal is to help each publishing partner make 50 percent more per person than they would’ve made from serving ads to that person.”

Twitter stock on Tuesday closed down 0.7% at $53.70.

Aurora Cannabis Lead
CANNABIS

Aurora Cannabis reports $60.1M in revenue, 11% loss

Robinhood Lead
CRYPTOCURRENCY

Robinhood's Crypto Wallet Already Has 1.6-Million Waitlist

RingCentral Lead
INVESTING

RingCentral Shares Jump After Earnings Beat, Raised Guidance

Darkened photo of an oil rig with text overlay that reads "What Is Crude Oil and How Can You Invest?"
C

What Is Crude Oil and How Can You Invest?

what-is-coinbase-and-how-do-you-use-it
INVESTING

Coinbase Stock Plunges as Third-Quarter Profit Trails Forecasts

Restaurant Brands Beats Estimates, Boosted by New Product Launches
INVESTING

When Bad News Isn’t Bad

Krispy Kreme Lead
EARNINGS

Krispy Kreme Stock Jumps on Rising Sales Ahead of Holiday Season

Activision Lead
INVESTING

Activision Blizzard is One Dip You Don't Want to Buy