Twitter Blue, the company's (TWTR) premium subscription service, is now available in the US.

The service, which charges users $3 a month for additional features like reading articles ad-free and undoing tweets after they've been sent, has been available on iOS in Canada and Australia since June.

On Tuesday, Twitter announced that it will be expanding to the U.S. and New Zealand and will also be available on Android.

Other Twitter Blue features include a reader mode for tweet threads, bookmarks, folders and customizable themes and icons for the Twitter app.

Members will also automatically be included in the Labs program that lets them know of new features before the general public.

Twitter is experimenting with revenue sources beyond advertising. Back in May, it acquired subscription service Scroll as part of an effort to remove ads from participating news sites.

In January, the company has also acquired newsletter company Revue as several major media personalities began writing paid newsletters for their followers.

"In continuing our commitment to strengthen and support publishers and a free press, a portion of the revenue from Twitter Blue subscription fees goes directly to publishers within our network,” Twitter project managers Sara Beykpour and Smita Gupta wrote in a blog post announcing the expansion.

“Our goal is to help each publishing partner make 50 percent more per person than they would’ve made from serving ads to that person.”

Twitter stock on Tuesday closed down 0.7% at $53.70.