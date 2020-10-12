Twitter Upgraded at Deutsche on U.S. National-Ad Resurgence - TheStreet
TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Twitter Upgraded at Deutsche on U.S. National-Ad Resurgence

A Deutsche Bank analyst upgraded Twitter, expecting U.S. brand advertising to resurge.
Author:
Publish date:

Twitter  (TWTR) - Get Report is well positioned to "benefit from a big event landscape in 2021," according to a Deutsche Bank analyst, who upgraded the microblogging platform to buy from hold.

Shares of the San Francisco company at last check were climbing 4.2% to $47.85.

Analyst Lloyd Walmsley set a share price target of $56, up from $36.

"Twitter is well positioned to benefit from a big event landscape in 2021, expansion into more performance advertising on the back of its ad server rebuild and new [mobile application promotion] product, and an eventual high-margin subscription product," the analyst said in a note to clients.

Twitter user growth has benefited from the coronavirus pandemic, Walmsley said. But its focus on brand advertising - the weakest segment of the ad market - has resulted in poor revenue performance, holding back the shares from an otherwise good story in 2021. 

"We are starting to pick up signs of a resurgence in U.S. national brand advertising in general, and specifically on Twitter in the third quarter," the analyst said.

Due to the positive feedback in the ad channel, Walmsley advised "taking advantage of the opportunity to build a position now before a stronger ad recovery takes hold and we get into the period of 2021 excitement."

Looking to 2021, Walmsley said, he sees "a number of tent-pole events for robust growth in engagement and revenue on Twitter, including the NFL, MLB and NBA being able to to play full seasons, as well as the full return of college football as a driver for growth."

"Internationally," he said, "we see the Olympics, the EuroCup and World Baseball Classic as strong global drivers for user engagement, particularly in Japan, which is a strong market for Twitter."

Walmsley also said he saw a strong release schedule for movies and TV show, "which we see as coming back after halting in 2020."

Snowflake Lead
INVESTING

Snowflake Rated Buy at Deutsche Bank, Piper Sandler on Growth Prospects

Apple's September 12 iPhone Event Is Officially Happening
INVESTING

Apple Affirmed Outperform on Wedbush iPhone 12 Optimism

Stock Market Lead
MARKETS

Stocks Up on Stimulus and Earnings Optimism, Apple and Amazon Jump

Mallinckrodt Inquires Into Sale of Generic Drug Unit
INVESTING

Mallinckrodt Files for Bankruptcy Amid Opioid Litigation

JPMorgan Reaches Agreement To Buy Out Chinese Partner's Stake In Mutual Fund Unit
EARNINGS

JPMorgan Set to Kick Off Third-Quarter Earnings Season

Activist Says Dillard's Real Estate Is More Valuable Than The Business
INVESTING

Dillard's Shares Surge After Buffett Fund Manger Purchase, Wedbush Price Target Boost

Workhorse Group Lead
INVESTING

Workhorse, Electric Truck Maker, to Sell $200 Million of Notes

Jim Cramer on AMD's "Sell" Rating From Goldman Sachs
INVESTING

Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: Buy AMD Stock