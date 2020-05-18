Toyota Motor Co. (TM) - Get Report went online Monday to unveil the 2021 Toyota Sienna and 2021 Toyota Venza at a virtual press conference.

Shares were up 2.4% to $119.66.

The redesigned, all-hybrid Sienna was designed, engineered and assembled in the U.S., the company said, and is rated to tow up to 3,500 pounds with a front design inspired by the Shinkansen Japanese Bullet Train.

Toyota's Hybrid System II delivers 243 total horsepower, 53 hp less than the current model's V6 engine, and a manufacturer-estimated 33 combined MPG fuel economy, the company said.

The Sienna has no plug, and there is no need to ever recharge the hybrid battery pack as the System charges the hybrid battery automatically as the vehicle drives.

“This is an all-new vehicle from the ground up, including a new chassis platform as well as a new electrical platform,” Chief Engineer Monte Kaehr said in a statement. “The development of the fourth generation Sienna was a huge undertaking but we always worked towards one single mission -- to make the best van yet.”

Meanwhile, Toyota said the all-new 2021 Venza will be assembled at the Takaoka plant in Japan and is scheduled to arrived in Toyota dealerships in the summer. The Venza's engine combines a 2.5-liter DOHC four-cylinder engine with three electric motors.

The Venza delivers 219 total system horsepower and a projected preliminary manufacturer-estimated 40 combined MPG in LE trim. The vehicle's Predictive Efficient Drive (PED) uses the navigation system operation to analyze driving habits and memorize road and traffic conditions to help improve hybrid battery charging.

"When the driver selects PED, the system learns repeating routes and is designed to predict when and where the vehicle is likely to slow down or stop," the company said in a statement. "Then, through optimum accelerator pedal release timing guidance, it can help reduce energy consumption."