Apple stock, McDonald's stock, and Nike Stock led the way for the Dow Jones Industrial Average during the first week of trading in 2020 as the market started the week strong before the U.S. airstrike of a top Iranian General.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed this week at 28,664.97 to start 2020. TheStreet's expert analyst team calculated the best performers by the percentage change in the Dow Jones from this week.

1. Apple AAPL | Percentage Increase: +2.81% | Friday Closing Price: $297.43

Apple (AAPL) - Get Report was the best performing stock in the Dow Jones in 2019 which earned the honor of TheStreet's best stock of the year. Analysts at Bank of America and RBC Capital Markets believe the 5G and iPhone 11 are showing strength for Apple.

Apple Quantitative Analysis by TheStreet Quant Ratings

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Apple as a Buy with a rating score of A.

2. McDonald's Corp MCD | Percentage Increase: +1.51% | Friday Closing Price: $200.08

McDonald's Corp (MCD) - Get Report climbed higher at the beginning of the week and fell slightly on Friday following the overall slump in the market following the U.S. airstrike killing a top Iran General.

McDonald's Corp Quantitative Analysis by TheStreet Quant Ratings

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates McDonald's Corp as a Buy with a rating score of B-.

2. Nike Inc NKE | Percentage Increase: +1.13% | Friday Closing Price: $101.92

Nike (NKE) - Get Report had a successful end of 2019 after Colin Kaepernick sold out of his first shoe collaboration with Nike in a matter of minutes. Before the end of 2019, Nike and Jordan closed an endorsement deal with Luka Doncic.

Nike Inc Quantitative Analysis by TheStreet Quant Ratings

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Nike Inc as a Buy with a rating score of A-.

NOTE: Recently, Quantitative Analysis by TheStreet Quant Ratings objectively rated these stocks according to its risk-adjusted total return prospect over a 12-month investment horizon. Not based on the news on any given day, the rating may differ from Jim Cramer's view or that of this articles' author.

