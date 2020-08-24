Tiziana Wins Patent for Potential Covid-19 Treatment

Tiziana Life Sciences shares climb as the biotech is awarded a patent on a potential coronavirus treatment.

Tiziana Life Sciences (TLSA) - Get Report said Monday that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office had granted the biotech company a patent for a potential coronavirus treatment.

American depositary receipts of the London company at last check were up 2.6% to $4.01.

Tiziana said it had been granted a patent for methods and use of a fully human monoclonal antibody, TZLS-501, that recognizes both IL-6 receptor and IL-6 receptor complex with IL-6 for prophylactic and therapeutic intervention for human diseases.

The patent will be published on Sept. 1. The additional patent on TZLS-501 is significant for potentially treating covid-19 and other pulmonary diseases such as acute respiratory distress syndrome, the company said in a statement.

Tiziana said the major distinguishing feature of TZLS-501 is that it not only inhibits IL-6R signaling but also depletes circulating levels of IL-6. This feature, the company said, makes it potentially suitable to treat covid-19 and ARDS.

Covid-19 patients often develop an uncontrolled immune response known as a cytokine storm, which can severely damage lung tissue, which in turn could lead to respiratory failure, the company said.

Many studies have also indicated excessive levels of IL-6 in the lungs and in the blood of these patients, and the cytokine storm in lungs is believed to stem primarily from excessive levels of IL-6.

Inhaling TZLS-501 to the lungs using a handheld nebulizer could potentially deplete circulating levels of IL-6 and inhibit IL-6R signaling, thus providing immediate relief to covid-19 patients, the company said.

Tiziana said it had initially entered into a worldwide exclusive license from the Swiss biotechnology company Novimmune SA in 2017. The license is currently maintained with Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) - Get Report.

Separately, the FDA said Sunday it had approved emergency use of convalescent blood plasma in covid-19 patients, which its says could reduce mortality rates by more than a third.