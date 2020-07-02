Tesla Bull Case Price Target Boosted to $2,000 by Wedbush

The catalyst is the strong demand coming out of China, according to analyst Dan Ives.

Demand out of China "remains a ray of shining light for Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report," according to a Wedbush analyst, who raised his bull case share price target for the electric vehicle maker to $2,000 and increased his overall price target from $1,000 to $1,250.

Analyst Dan Ives, who overall has a neutral rating on the stock, issued his note to clients before Tesla posted stronger-than-expected second quarter delivery figures on Thursday morning. Shares of the Palo Alto, Calif. company were up 8.7% to $1,217 in premarket trading Thursday. Tesla became the world's largest automaker by market cap on Wednesday, surpassing Toyota.

Ives said that "while [Tesla's] stock has been roaring higher, we believe the main fundamental catalyst continues to be the massive China market which is showing clear signs of a spike in demand for [CEO Elon] Musk & Co. heading into the rest of this year."

Ives said that demand out of China for the company's Model 3 "remains a ray of shining light for Tesla in a dark global macro."

Model 3 and Model Y deliveries hit 80,050 in the second quarter, Tesla said, while Model S and Model X deliveries were pegged at 10,600. The company said earlier this year it would "comfortably" deliver 500,000 vehicles by the end of 2020, but that was before the coronavirus pandemic hit, shutting down Tesla factories.

"The clear standout this quarter is the massive underlying demand coming out of China as we have seen demand surge in China for Model 3's in this key region with Giga 3 firing on all cylinders despite the softness seen earlier in April," Ives wrote in his note. "We believe Tesla with a very strong end to the quarter likely could now be in the 85k to 90k range which could put the bottom- line in the area code of breakeven, a jaw dropping feat in a dark macro and COVID backdrop for Musk & Co."