Swap Losers for Winners : Cramer's 'Mad Money' Recap (Thursday  4/16/20)

Jim Cramer says lose the losers and invest in what's working -- mainly technology and healthcare.

It's time to focus on the winners and forget the losers, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Thursday. With some stocks becoming uninvestable, Cramer said it's more important than ever to sell the losers in your portfolio and stick with the stocks that are winning.

What do the losers look like? Cramer said it's not hard to find them. This week we learned that Well Fargo (WFC) - Get Report has 180,000 employees working from home. JPMorgan Chase (JPM) - Get Report also has 180,000 workers at home. Bank of America (BAC) - Get Report adds another 150,000, while Goldman Sachs (GS) - Get Report has told us 98% of their employees are home as well.

With so many people working from home, and a good percentage of them likely to stay there, Cramer said it's clear we'll all be driving less. That means less cars. Of the automakers, Cramer recommended only Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report. Fewer cars means less oil, which makes all of the oil stocks uninvestable. Working from home also means less business travel -- think airlines, hotels and convention centers. Finally, Cramer said we'll need fewer offices as well, which means office REITs are also uninvestable.

Cramer advised selling all of these stocks into any strength and sticking with what's working -- mainly technology and healthcare, the two sectors that will get us out of this pandemic.

Cramer and the AAP team are looking at everything from earnings and tariffs to the Federal Reserve. Find out what they're telling their investment club members and get in on the conversation with a free trial subscription to Action Alerts Plus.

On Real Money, Cramer keys in on the companies and CEOs he knows best. Get more of his insights with a free trial subscription to Real Money.

Search Jim Cramer's "Mad Money" trading recommendations using our exclusive "Mad Money" Stock Screener.

To watch replays of Cramer's video segments, visit the Mad Money page on CNBC.

To sign up for Jim Cramer's free Booyah! newsletter with all of his latest articles and videos please click here.

At the time of publication, Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS had a position JPM, GS.