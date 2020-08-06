Stocks Waver Amid Jobless Claims Report and Stimulus Talks

Stocks on Wall Street waver as investors look for clarity on a stimulus relief package, while jobless claims come in lower than expected.

Stocks were mixed Thursday as weekly jobless claims came in lower than expected, but still totaled over 1 million, and investors looked to Washington for clarity on a coronavirus stimulus package.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 56 points, or 0.21% to 27,258, the S&P 500 was up 0.03%, while the Nasdaq was off 0.1%.

Stocks closed higher on Wednesday with the Nasdaq posting another record close.

The Labor Department said initial jobless claims for the week ending Aug. 1 totaled 1.186 million, the lowest level since the pandemic began. Economists polled by FactSet had been expecting 1.3 million claims up to last Saturday.

"Falling unemployment insurance claims is a positive sign the recovery is progressing cautiously," said Daniel Zhao, senior economist with Glassdoor.

"However, this report also shows that unemployment benefits remain a vital life preserver for tens of millions of Americans during a health and economic crisis."

A stalled recovery, Zhao said, "could have a prolonged impact on how quickly the economy can recover long term.”

On Wednesday ADP reported that private payrolls grew by 167,000 last month, below FactSet's estimate of 1.034 million. It was also down from the revised 4.3 million positions created in June, though the June number was revised higher from an originally reported 2.37 million gain.

The Labor Department will release its broadest picture of July employment on Friday in the monthly jobs report. Economists surveyed by FactSet are forecasting that 1.5 million jobs were added last month and that the unemployment rate fell to 10.6% from 11.1% in June.

Democratic and Republican Party lawmakers are set to continue their week-long negotiations in the nation's capital Thursday. They remain trillions of dollars apart on their respective coronavirus stimulus plans as Americans look for financial support after emergency unemployment benefits expired last Friday.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told CNBC Thursday that both sides will reach a deal "in the near future."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters in Washington that she was "optimistic that there is a light at the end of the tunnel" with respect to negotiations with her Republican rivals. But she noted that "how long that tunnel is remains to be seen."

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows told CNN Wednesday that President Donald Trump would address unemployment insurance and an eviction moratorium by executive action.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) - Get Report posted stronger-than-expected second-quarter earnings, and boosted its full-year profit outlook, as stronger sales of its Eliquis blood clotting treatment offset the continue slump in revenues from Opdivo. The shares at last check were up 4.1%.