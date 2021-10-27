Stocks Waver After Record Close as Earnings Season Rolls On

Stocks were wavering Wednesday, one day after the Dow industrials and the S&P 500 closed at records amid a hugely busy week in earnings season.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was off 76 points, or 0.21%, to 35,680, while the S&P 500 was little changed, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.43%.

On Tuesday the Dow and the S&P 500 each posted intraday and session highs.

The strength of the third-quarter earnings season has powered stocks to a series of records.

But investors remain concerned about creeping inflation, uncertainty linked to the Democratic Party's tax proposals, and continuing disruptions in the global supply chain.

"We are in the belly of the earnings beast this morning, and there are a number of positive results to be had," TheStreet's Action Alert Plus team said Wednesday.

"While companies are contending with chip shortages, at least so far in the non-auto sector companies seem to be managing better than expected, benefitting from strong demand in cloud, data center, 5G and other markets.".

In economic news, new orders for manufactured goods declined 0.4% in September, according to the Census Bureau. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting a decrease of 1.1%. Orders rose by a downwardly revised 1.3% in August, and have increased in 15 of the past 17 months.

Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Report surged after the tech giant posted first quarter profit of more than $20 billion, powered in part by booming demand for its cloud computing services.

Boeing (BA) - Get Boeing Company Report shares slipped after the aerospace giant posted a wider-than-expected third quarter loss, as well as softer revenue. The Chicago aerospace giant warned that charges linked to its delayed 787 Dreamliner could reach $1 billion.

General Motors (GM) - Get General Motors Company (GM) Report stock was falling despite much stronger-than-expected third quarter earnings and a robust full-year profit outlook.

McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation (MCD) Report shares rose after the burger major posted stronger-than-expected third quarter earnings. Higher U.S. menu prices, as well as larger order sizes, boosted sales for the world's biggest restaurant chain.