October 27, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join Jim Cramer's Investing Club
Subscribe
Earnings Recap: Boeing, McDonald’s, GM, Coca-Cola, Spotify
Earnings Recap: Boeing, McDonald’s, GM, Coca-Cola, Spotify
Publish date:

Stocks Waver After Record Close as Earnings Season Rolls On

Stocks are wavering Wednesday as investors react to a fresh line of corporate-earnings reports.
Author:

Stocks were wavering Wednesday, one day after the Dow industrials and the S&P 500 closed at records amid a hugely busy week in earnings season.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was off 76 points, or 0.21%, to 35,680, while the S&P 500 was little changed, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.43%.

On Tuesday the Dow and the S&P 500 each posted intraday and session highs.

The strength of the third-quarter earnings season has powered stocks to a series of records. 

But investors remain concerned about creeping inflation, uncertainty linked to the Democratic Party's tax proposals, and continuing disruptions in the global supply chain.

"We are in the belly of the earnings beast this morning, and there are a number of positive results to be had," TheStreet's Action Alert Plus team said Wednesday.

TheStreet Recommends

"While companies are contending with chip shortages, at least so far in the non-auto sector companies seem to be managing better than expected, benefitting from strong demand in cloud, data center, 5G and other markets.".

In economic news, new orders for manufactured goods declined 0.4% in September, according to the Census Bureau. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting a decrease of 1.1%. Orders rose by a downwardly revised 1.3% in August, and have increased in 15 of the past 17 months.

Microsoft  (MSFT) - Get Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Report surged after the tech giant posted first quarter profit of more than $20 billion, powered in part by booming demand for its cloud computing services.

Boeing  (BA) - Get Boeing Company Report shares slipped after the aerospace giant posted a wider-than-expected third quarter loss, as well as softer revenue. The Chicago aerospace giant warned that charges linked to its delayed 787 Dreamliner could reach $1 billion.

General Motors  (GM) - Get General Motors Company (GM) Report stock was falling despite much stronger-than-expected third quarter earnings and a robust full-year profit outlook.

McDonald's  (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation (MCD) Report shares rose after the burger major posted stronger-than-expected third quarter earnings. Higher U.S. menu prices, as well as larger order sizes, boosted sales for the world's biggest restaurant chain.

Jim Cramer Thinks FedEx Had an Excellent Quarter in a Bad Market
INVESTING

Qualcomm, Fedex Make BofA List of Potential Tax Beneficiaries

what-is-coinbase-and-how-do-you-use-it
CRYPTOCURRENCY

Coinbase Slides as Crypto Prices Fall, Robinhood Misses

First Solar Shares Jump on Earnings News and Analysis
INVESTING

Solar Stocks Energized After Strong Enphase Earnings Report

Rent the Runway Lead
INVESTING

Rent the Runway Raises $357M in Upsized IPO

General Motors Lead
MARKETS

General Motors Tops Q3 Earnings Forecast Amid Chip Shortage, EV Shift

Jim Cramer Reacts to McDonald's, 3M and Caterpillar's Earnings
MARKETS

McDonald's Stock Jumps As 'Super Size' U.S. Menu Prices Powers Q3 Earnings Beat

Microsoft Lead
MARKETS

Microsoft Stock Hits Record High After Q1 Profits Top $20 Billion On Cloud Strength

Tesla Electric Power Lead
MARKETS

Tesla Stock Jumps As Uber Partners With Hertz on Model 3 Rentals; Goldman Boosts Price Target