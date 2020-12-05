10 Stocks Under $10 This Past Week: Blackberry Is Soaring

Top performing stocks under $10 this past week include small-cap and penny stocks like Blackberry, United Microelectronics, Cemex and Banco Santander.

Stocks in the Dow dipped on Monday this week before rising over 30,000 on Tuesday and finishing the week over that milestone.

Stimulus talks are back in the news as a bipartisan group of Senators brought forward legislation to try and get a deal agreed upon between both parties. The bipartisan bill includes aid for businesses, aid for unemployed Americans and funding at the state and local level.

The bill doesn't include a second round of the $1,200 stimulus checks and it doesn't include a renewal of the federal moratorium for evictions.

Here are the best stocks under a $10 share price by their performance in percentage change in the last five sessions of trading. The stocks selected must be less than a $10 share price at the time of publishing.

1. Blackberry Ltd BB | Increased +38.54% | Price $8.52

Blackberry (BB) - Get Report shares were rising after it announced a deal with Amazon's cloud business. Blackberry was one of the top five stock gainers on Tuesday.

2. United Microelectronics UMC | Increased +27.26% | Price $8.87

United Microelectronics (UMC) - Get Report has been in hot water lately after the Taiwanese semiconductor pleaded guilty to criminal trade secret theft after some of its employees were accused of stealing Micron Technology's intellectual property.

3. GrafTech International EAF | Increased +25.29% | Price $9.86

GrafTech (EAF) - Get Report beat revenue expectations when it reported earnings in early Nov. and the stock is up 50 percentage points since reporting earnings.

4. Enlink Midstream ENLC | Increased +19.84% | Price $4.53

Enlink Midstream (ENLC) - Get Report got an equal weight rating this week, sending the energy company higher this past week.

5. Cemex CX | Increased +19.66% | Price $5.60

Cemex (CX) - Get Report shares were rising this week after the building materials company got its price target raised by a UBS analyst.

6. Enable Midstream ENBL | Increased +17.15% | Price $6.08

Enable Midstream (ENBL) - Get Report reported its earnings on Nov. 4 and the stock is up 43 percentage points since its releasing its results.

7. Plains All American Pipeline PAA | Increased +16.91% | Price $9.68

Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) - Get Report announced a transfer of stock from NYSE to Nasdaq this week.

8. Banco Santander SAN | Increased +16.84% | Price $3.40

Banco Santander (SAN) - Get Report acquired technology assets on Nov. 18 from Wirecard.

9. Opko Health OPK | Increased +15.25% | Price $4.76

Opko Health (OPK) - Get Report participated in three investor conferences with the final one occurring this past week.

10. Wpx Energy WPX | Increased +14.78% | Price $8.62

Wpx Energy (WPX) - Get Report sees oil supply and demand balancing in the second half of 2021.

