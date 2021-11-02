Skip to main content
November 2, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join Jim Cramer's Investing Club
Subscribe
Earnings Recap: Pfizer, Dupont, Estee Lauder, Marathon, ConocoPhillips
Earnings Recap: Pfizer, Dupont, Estee Lauder, Marathon, ConocoPhillips
Publish date:

Stocks Rise; S&P 500 at Record; Pfizer Gains on Vaccine-Sales Beat

The S&P 500 hits an all-time high as investors prepare for the Fed policy meeting while reacting to the latest earnings reports.
Author:
and

Stocks on Tuesday were climbing, with the S&P 500 rising to a record, as investors looked to the start of today's Federal Reserve policy meeting while sifting through the latest corporate earnings reports.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 138 points, or 0.39%, 36,052, while the S&P 500 advanced 0.29% and the Nasdaq climbed 0.23%.

The Fed is widely expected to detail how it will begin slowing the pace of its $120 billion in monthly bond purchases. That's the first of several steps required for a true rate hike, which some analysts now suggest could come as early as July.

"The stock market is remarkably resilient right now and has melted up despite supply chain issues, inflation concerns, rising rates and a more hawkish Federal Reserve," said Greg Marcus, managing director at UBS Private Wealth Management. 

"Most of the companies in the S&P 500 have witnessed a correction of more than 10% so far this year, while the broader index has seen a 5% correction just once this year."

TheStreet Recommends

Marcus said the Federal Reserve's tapering could begin by year-end and "we'll likely hear more commentary during Wednesday's meeting, but we don't expect any tapering actions to disrupt the stock market's rally." 

Pfizer  (PFE) - Get Pfizer Inc. Report jumped after its stronger-than-expected-third quarter earnings report included both a full-year profit guidance boost and a forecast of $36 billion for sales of its Covid vaccine.

Tesla  (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report slipped after Founder and CEO Elon Musk poured cold water on reports of a $4.4 billion EV sales to Hertz Global. The company also said it was recalling nearly 12,000 vehicles due to a software communications error issue that can trigger false forward collision warnings.

Under Armour  (UAA) - Get Under Armour, Inc. Class A Report surged after the sports-apparel giant posted stronger-than-expected third-quarter earnings and boosted its 2021 sales forecast as shoppers returned to brick-and-mortar stores.

Shares of Chegg  (CHGG) - Get Chegg, Inc. Report tumbled after analysts at Raymond James downgraded the online education specialist to market perform from outperform.

Chipotle Lead
INVESTING

Chipotle Tests First New Chicken Recipe Since Company Launched

Ford Motor Eyes More Investments in Electric, Mobility and Autonomous Cars
INVESTING

Ford, Pepsi, Simon Property Among Dividend-Growth Picks: Goldman

Chegg Lead
INVESTING

5 Top Stock Decliners for Tuesday: Chegg, Dell, Tesla

Clorox Lead
INVESTING

Clorox Stock Chart: A Clean Trade on Earnings?

ESS Tech Lead
INVESTING

Bill Gates-Backed Battery Company ESS Rated Outperform by Cowen

Grand Theft Auto Gives Take-Two Interactive New Life, Losses Narrow
INVESTING

Take-Two Report Will Show Declines, 'Solid Results,' BMO Says

Ulta Beauty
INVESTING

Ulta Beauty Stock Rises as William Blair Issues Outperform Rating

Avis Shares Just Got Run Over Again After a Brutal Earnings Whiff
INVESTING

5 Top Stock Gainers for Tuesday: Avis, Under Armour