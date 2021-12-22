Skip to main content
December 22, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
Why Elon Musk Is Tweeting About the Biden Administration
Why Elon Musk Is Tweeting About the Biden Administration
Updated:
Original:

Stocks Close Higher on Pfizer Covid-19 Treatment Approval, Economic News

Stocks end higher after the FDA granted emergency use approval for Pfizer's breakthrough Covid pill treatment.
Author:

Stocks finished higher Wednesday, bolstered by emergency approval for Pfizer's  (PFE) - Get Pfizer Inc. Report Covid-19 pill and upbeat economic reports.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished up 261 points, or 0.74%, to 35,753, while the S&P 500 advanced 1.02% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.18%.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use approval for Pfizer's Covid-19 treatment pill, the first of its kind to receive clearance in the United States. 

The pill has also also shown to be effective against the newly-identified omicron variant, which dominated market sentiments. 

Infections have doubled every one and a half to three days, according to the World Health Organization, and countries have instituted business and travel restrictions in order to tame its advance.

However, data from South Africa suggest hospitalizations linked to omicron are far less likely than with Delta.

TheStreet Recommends

Americans are feeling better about the economy during the last stretches of the holiday season, as The Conference Board reported that consumer confidence rose to 115.8 in December from a revised 111.9 in November.

In addition, Edward Moya, senior market analyst for the Americas with Oanda, noted that the final reading of third quarter GDP saw upside revisions across the board, with the headline revised higher from 2.1% to 2.3%. 

"Personal consumption improved from the preliminary 1.7% reading to 2.0%, while pricing readings edged higher," he said. "This data was old but did confirm the narrative of growth remaining strong and pricing pressures still are approaching their peak."

In company news, Tesla  (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report shares rose 7.5% after its founder and CEO Elon Musk declared that he has ''sold enough stock'' in the clean energy car company following a pledge to offload around 10% of his holdings.

Caterpillar  (CAT) - Get Caterpillar Inc. Report shares climbed nearly 2% after Bernstein analyst Chad Dillard upgraded the industrial equipment maker to outperform from market perform and boosted his price target to $240 from $200.

Dow Jones Industrial Average
D

What Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)? Why Is It Important?

Is Coach Interested in Buying Burberry?
PERSONAL FINANCE
AMZNBBYM

Best End-of-Year Sales To Shop Now – Best Buy, Macy’s and More

Cryptocurrency Lead
CRYPTOCURRENCY

Credit Unions Reportedly Looking for Approval to Hold Crypto Assets

Amazon Warehouse Employees' Message to Jeff Bezos -- We Are Not Robots
INVESTING
AMZN

Amazon Reinstates Masks Requirement for Warehouse Workers

Justin Sun Blue Origin Lead
LIFESTYLE

Crypto Founder Justin Sun To Go On Blue Origin Space Flight

Eugene I. Lee Jr. Ricardo Cardenas Lead
INVESTING
DRI

Buy the Dip in Olive Garden Parent Darden, Stifel Analysts Say

Visitors look at a display demonstrating traffic surveillance at the SenseTime booth at the Security China 2018 exhibition. Photo: Reuters
INVESTING

Chinese AI Firm SenseTime Refiles for Hong Kong IPO

Google CEO Gets Grilled By Congress on Political Bias, Privacy of User Data
INVESTING

Big Tech Legislation Faces Uphill Battle in Congress