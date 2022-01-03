Stocks Rise in First Trading Day of 2022 Despite Omicron Fears

Stocks open higher on the first trading day of 2022 amid travel chaos brought on by the spread of the omicron variant.

Stocks kicked off the new year on a high note Monday as Wall Street looked beyond concerns about the spread of omicron to focused on reopening stocks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 141 points, or 0.39% to 36,479, while the S&P 500 was gained 0.49% and the Nasdaq advanced 0.80%.

The positive momentum follows a strong close-out to 2021. The S&P 500 rose nearly 27% for the year, while the Nasdaq Composite and Dow industrials also posted large returns. Stocks fell slightly on Friday, but the S&P 500 and Dow were positive for the final week of the year.

So-called reopening stocks were rising, including Alaska Air Group (ALK) - Get Alaska Air Group, Inc. Report and Norwegian Cruise Lines (CCL) - Get Carnival Corporation Report.

Meanwhile, thousands of U.S. flights were canceled over New Year's weekend as a combination of Covid-19 disruptions and winter weather delivered more blows to the already reeling airline industry -- not to mention travel-weary consumers.

Data from flight tracker website FlightAware showed more than 4,464 flights were canceled globally on Sunday -- the second-largest day of cancellations since Christmas Eve. At least 2,709 of the cancellations were within, into or out of the U.S.

As of Monday morning, more than 3,366 flights had been cancelled globally, including 1,924 U.S. flights.

Goldman Sachs reportedly backtracked on plans to return to the office, according to Barron's, which cited an email from the investment house that was sent to eligible employees Sunday asking them to work from home until Jan. 18,

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report bucked the industrywide trend of reduced sales due to the shortage of computer chips and other parts, posting record sales in the fourth quarter, up 71% from a year earlier.

Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report and General Motors (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report were also rising.

Three China-based electric-car companies -- Xpeng (XPEV) - Get Xpeng Inc Report, Nio (NIO) - Get NIO Inc. (China) Report and Li Auto (LI) - Get Li Auto Report -- reported stronger deliveries for December, the fourth quarter and full year.

Wells Fargo (WFC) - Get Wells Fargo & Company Report climbed after Barclays analyst Jason Goldberg upgraded the financial services company to overweight from equal weight and boosted its price target to $62 from $50.