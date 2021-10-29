Stocks Turn Mixed; Nasdaq and S&P 500 Hit Intraday Records

Stocks turned mixed Friday, as Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. (AAPL) Report and Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report posted weaker-than-expected earnings, but not before reaching intraday highs on strong corporate earnings reports.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 25 points, 0.07%, to 35,755. The S&P 500 slipped 0.01%, while the Nasdaq was off 0.01%, with both indexes reaching record intraday highs.

In economic news, the core July PCE Price Index rose 3.6% from last year, easing from the multidecade highs recorded in June, and 0.3% on the month, the Bureau of Economic Analysis reported. The figures were largely in line with Wall Street forecasts.

Apple fell after noting that supply chain woes ripped $6 billion from its September quarter sales amid the tech giant's first quarterly earnings miss in five years.

Amazon shares moved lower, erasing nearly all their gains for the year, after the world's biggest online retailer forecast softer-than-expected holiday sales. The report followed a $2 billion hit from labor costs and supply chain disruptions to its third quarter earnings.

Amazon CFO Brian Olsavsky cautioned that costs linked to hiring, inflation and other "operational disruptions" could rise to as high as $4 billion over the December quarter. He forecast revenue of between $130 billion and $140 billion

"Disappointing Apple and Amazon results last night has pulled the tide back slightly from a very bullish month," Louis Navellier, chief investment officer at Navellier & Associates, said. "These are very big names to go red during a bullish run. Underneath most it are logistics problems, not a lack of demand."

Mike Loewengart, managing director of investment strategy with E-Trade Financial, noted that "the curveball thrown from FAANG favorites puts supply chain disruptions and labor shortages center stage."

"While disappointing megacap earnings may rattle some investors, keep in mind that the Nasdaq and S&P hit record highs this week on the heels of broad earnings strength from a swath of companies," he said.

"So volatility could be expected as supply and jobs concerns loom large, but jury is still out on just how long they’ll stick around."

Chevron (CVX) - Get Chevron Corporation Report edged higher after a surge in oil and gas prices from last year's pandemic lows led to the company's strongest quarterly profit in eight years and prompted speculation of a dividend hike.

U.S. Steel (X) - Get United States Steel Corporation Report surged after its best third-quarter profit on record, a dividend boost and plans to repurchase around $300 million of shares.

AbbVie (ABBV) - Get AbbVie, Inc. Report rose after the pharmaceutical titan reported stronger-than-expected results for the third quarter and lifted earnings guidance for the full year.