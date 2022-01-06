Dow Falls 150 Points Following Fed-Triggered Tech Rout

Skip to main content
Why Artists Like Bruce Springsteen, Bob Dylan Are Selling Music Rights

Stocks are falling amid the Federal Reserve will pull back on economic stimulus sooner than expected to tamp down inflation.
Stocks were falling on Thursday amid expectations that the Federal Reserve would pull back on economic stimulus sooner than expected to tamp down inflation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 198 points, or 0.55%, to 36,208, while the S&P 500 declined 0.43% and the Nasdaq fell 0.90%.

Tesla  (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report, Netflix  (NFLX) - Get Netflix, Inc. Report and Advanced Micro Devices  (AMD) - Get Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Report were among the Nasdaq's biggest losers.

Minutes from the Federal Reserve’s December meeting released on Wednesday showed the central bank was getting ready to remove its economic help at a faster pace than expected -- a reveal that sent stock prices tumbling

Officials discussed reducing the Fed’s balance sheet in another move to dial back its pandemic-era easy monetary policy.

“Almost all participants agreed that it would likely be appropriate to initiate balance sheet runoff at some point after the first increase in the target range for the federal funds rate,” the minutes said.

Jobless claims totaled 207,000 for the week ended Jan. 1, while economists surveyed by FactSet had expect a total of 195,000 claims.

The release comes a day ahead of the Labor Department’s nonfarm payrolls report, which is expected to show that the economy added 422,000 jobs in December.

On Wednesday, the payroll processing firm ADP reported that companies added a much higher-than-expected 807,000 positions last month.

In commodity markets, Brent crude, the international oil benchmark, was up nearly 2% at $82.35 a barrel. 

Oil prices surged earlier in the week after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and a coalition of Russia-led oil producers agreed to continue pumping more crude.

Rate-sensitive stocks also were also higher following the release of Fed officials' discussions about the direction of the economy and interest rates last month.

Bank of America  (BAC) - Get Bank of America Corp Report, Citigroup  (C) - Get Citigroup Inc. Report and Wells Fargo  (WFC) - Get Wells Fargo & Company Report shares were all rising.

