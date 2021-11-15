Skip to main content
November 15, 2021
What Volatility Futures Tell This Technical Analyst About Markets Monday
Stocks Mixed, Boeing Lifts Dow as Retail Earnings in Focus

Stocks are mixed after snapping a five-week winning streak, but the market is looking to regain its poise heading into a retail-focused week.
Stocks were mixed Monday and Treasury bond yields climbed as investors added to bets on accelerated tightening from the Federal Reserve heading into the close of the third-quarter earnings season.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 17 points, or 0.05% to 36,117, while the S&P 500 lost 0.2% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.3%

Retail will likely capture the market's focus this week with third-quarter updates from Walmart  (WMT) - Get Walmart Inc. Report, Home Depot  (HD) - Get Home Depot, Inc. (HD) Report, Target  (TGT) - Get Target Corporation Report and Macy's  (M) - Get Macy's Inc Report this week, as well as what could be a key reading of October U.S. retail sales on Tuesday.

Boeing  (BA) - Get Boeing Company Report shares climbed, and provided a solid boost for the Dow, after the world's biggest planemaker scored two freighter sales at the Dubai Airshow and amid reports that authorities in China may be close to clearing the grounded 737 MAX for a return to service. 

Tesla  (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report extended last week's slide after co-founder and CEO Elon Musk suggested he may sell off even more of his Tesla shares in a Twitter spar with Democratic Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Shares of Dollar Tree  (DLTR) - Get Dollar Tree, Inc. Report jumped following a report that activist investor Mantle Ridge has taken a $1.8 billion stake in the discount retailer.

Royal Dutch Shell's  (RDS.A)  U.S.-listed shares jumped after Europe's biggest oil company said it would move its corporate headquarters, as well as its main share listing, to London.

The Anglo-Dutch firm will also drop "Royal" from its name and abandon its dual corporate structure as it departs the Netherlands after more than 110 years amid a long-running dispute over taxes and climate targets. 

The company is also hoping to assuage a call from activist investor Third Point to break the oil giant up into smaller, more efficient companies.

