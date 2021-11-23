Stocks Mixed as Tech Drags; Biden Taps SPR to Tame Oil Prices

Stocks are mixed Tuesday as tech stocks and supply chain concerns pull markets down.

Stocks were lower Tuesday as tech stocks continued their slide while investors reacted to supply-chain challenges and President Joe Biden's decision to name Jerome Powell to a second term as Federal Reserve Chairman.

At last check The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 108 points, or 0.30%, to 35,727, the S&P 500 slipped 0.24% and the Nasdaq declined 1.19%.

Facebook parent Meta (FB) - Get Facebook, Inc. Class A Report and Netflix (NFLX) - Get Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Report were losing ground as tech stocks reacted to Biden's announcement to nominate Powell to a second term as Fed chairman.

Meanwhile, the White House announced the release of 50 million barrels of oil from the country’s strategic petroleum reserves stockpile in an effort to tame surging energy costs.

Brent crude contracts for January, the global pricing benchmark, recently were $2.65 higher at $82.35 per barrel.

"Inflation is all over the news," said Louis Navellier, chief investment officer at Navellier & Associates. "Even though economic growth remains strong, the University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment index recently fell to a 10-year low as both inflation and product shortages are making folks angry."

Zoom Video Communications (ZM) - Get Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Report was among the Nasdaq's biggest laggards, with the shares slumping as growth concerns offset stronger-than-expected third quarter earnings and a robust full-year sales outlook.

XPeng (XPEV) - Get Xpeng Report shares jumped after the China-based electric-car maker posted stronger-than-expected third-quarter earnings and said year-end deliveries would top Street forecasts.

Best Buy (BBY) - Get Best Buy Co., Inc. Report tumbled 15% after it posted stronger-than-expected third-quarter earnings but forecast weaker same-store sales over the holiday period as supply chain disruptions ripple through into the retail electronics sector.

Dollar Tree (DLTR) - Get Dollar Tree, Inc. Report shares gained after it posted third-quarter earnings that were largely in line with Wall Street forecasts The chain noted that it planned to roll out price increases that will take its midpoint to $1.25 early next year.