Skip to main content
December 8, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
Has the Market Been Nice Enough for a Santa Claus Rally? What This Analyst Says
Has the Market Been Nice Enough for a Santa Claus Rally? What This Analyst Says
Publish date:

Stocks Mixed After Two-Day Rally, Wall Street Looks to Inflation Data

Stocks are mixed Wednesday as Wall Street shifts its focus to Friday's inflation report.
Author:

Stocks were mixed Wednesday as investors took a step back from a two-day rally and turned their attention to pending inflation data.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was off 45 points or 0.13%, to 36.674, while the S&P 500 advanced 0.11% and the Nasdaq rose 0.38%.

"US stocks entered wait-and-see mode for Friday’s inflation report that could fuel further Fed rate hike bets," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst, the Americas, with Oanda. "Fed rate hike expectations for next year are between two and three, but that will change after we see the Fed’s latest dot plots next week."

The U.S. Treasury sold $36 billion in 10-year notes Wednesday at a high auction yield of 1.518% with foreign buyers taking up the majority of the new paper.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields rose to 1.513%.

TheStreet Recommends

Meanwhile, U.S. job openings rose to 11 million in October, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics' Job Openings and Labor Turnover Summary.

"The October JOLTS report showed the labor market is not cooling as the number of job openings jumped to 11.03 million," Moya said. "The quits rate edged lower but standing at 2.8% is still close to series high levels. Worker shortages remain and that should keep the pressure on employers to deliver more wage increases."

In company news, Pfizer  (PFE) - Get Pfizer Inc. Report unveiled data indicating that a third dose of its coronavirus vaccine provides solid protection against the newly-identified Omicron variant.

Apple  (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report shares rose despite reports that the tech giant fell far short of its iPhone production targets earlier this fall, owing to chip shortages and ongoing disruptions in global supply chains.

Stitch Fix  (SFIX) - Get Stitch Fix, Inc. Class A Report stumbled after the online shopping and styling company cut its financial outlook amid reduced expectations of active customers using its offerings.

Apple Lead
MARKETS
AAPL

Apple Stock Extends Gains, With $3 Trillion Value in Sight, As Nikkei Reports iPhone Production Slump

Roku Lead
INVESTING
ROKUAMZNGOOGL

Buy Roku Stock After Its New Deal With Alphabet’s YouTube?

Inflation Lead
MARKETS

10-Year Treasury Auction Sees Solid Demand As Inflation Data Looms, Growth Bets Accelerate

BlackRock Lead
INVESTING
BLKSTT.PRD

BlackRock Take $2 Trillion in Assets Out of State Street's Custodial Control

NYSE Trader Lead
INVESTING

Why Brazil's Nubank Could Be One of the Biggest IPOs This Year

Cryptocurrency Lead
CRYPTOCURRENCY
COIN

Crypto Executives Warn Congress About 'Chilling' Regulation

Stitch Fix Lead
INVESTING
SFIX

Stitch Fix Stock Tumbles; Analysts Cut Targets on Reduced Guidance

reddit gamestop meme sh
INVESTING
GMEHOOD

Gamestop and Robinhood: What Drove Reddit in 2021