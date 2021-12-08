Stocks Mixed After Two-Day Rally, Wall Street Looks to Inflation Data

Stocks are mixed Wednesday as Wall Street shifts its focus to Friday's inflation report.

Stocks were mixed Wednesday as investors took a step back from a two-day rally and turned their attention to pending inflation data.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was off 45 points or 0.13%, to 36.674, while the S&P 500 advanced 0.11% and the Nasdaq rose 0.38%.

"US stocks entered wait-and-see mode for Friday’s inflation report that could fuel further Fed rate hike bets," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst, the Americas, with Oanda. "Fed rate hike expectations for next year are between two and three, but that will change after we see the Fed’s latest dot plots next week."

The U.S. Treasury sold $36 billion in 10-year notes Wednesday at a high auction yield of 1.518% with foreign buyers taking up the majority of the new paper.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields rose to 1.513%.

Meanwhile, U.S. job openings rose to 11 million in October, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics' Job Openings and Labor Turnover Summary.

"The October JOLTS report showed the labor market is not cooling as the number of job openings jumped to 11.03 million," Moya said. "The quits rate edged lower but standing at 2.8% is still close to series high levels. Worker shortages remain and that should keep the pressure on employers to deliver more wage increases."

In company news, Pfizer (PFE) - Get Pfizer Inc. Report unveiled data indicating that a third dose of its coronavirus vaccine provides solid protection against the newly-identified Omicron variant.

Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report shares rose despite reports that the tech giant fell far short of its iPhone production targets earlier this fall, owing to chip shortages and ongoing disruptions in global supply chains.

Stitch Fix (SFIX) - Get Stitch Fix, Inc. Class A Report stumbled after the online shopping and styling company cut its financial outlook amid reduced expectations of active customers using its offerings.