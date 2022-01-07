Stocks Down as December Jobs Report Shows Slower Hiring Growth

Stocks are down after December’s nonfarm payrolls report shows fewer-than-expected new jobs were created last month.

Stocks were mixed Friday after a key U.S. employment report showed slower-than-expected job growth in December amid the surging omicron variant of Covid 19.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 35 points, or 0.1%, to 36,201, the S&P 500 was off 0.22%, while the Nasdaq was down 0.42%.

The nonfarm payrolls report showed the U.S. economy added far fewer jobs in December than expected.

The Labor Department Friday reported payrolls increased by 199,000 in December, less than half the 422,000 new jobs expected by economists polled by FactSet.

Average hourly earnings increased by 0.6%, above expectations, while the unemployment rate fell to 3.9%, the lowest level since Feb 2020 and also below the 4.1% expected by economists.

"The US economy added less jobs than expected in December with only 199k payrolls added, but the current backdrop continues to point to tight labor market conditions," said Charlie Ripley, senior investment strategist for Allianz Investment Management.

Specifically, the participation rate was unchanged at 61.9% while the unemployment rate declined to 3.9%.

In addition, wage gains were stronger than expected as annual average hourly earnings rose to 4.7%, Ripley added.

"All things considered; today’s report should be eye-opening for the Fed as tight labor conditions are only going to exacerbate the building inflation problem," he said.

"Overall, it would be surprising if the Fed is not contemplating a faster removal of policy accommodation at the January meeting since the inflation story doesn’t seem to be cooling anytime soon."

ADP on Wednesday released an 807,000 tally, though the firm also expected the unemployment rate ticked up a notch to 4.2% from 4.1% amid tight hiring.

The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury hit 1.75% on Thursday, sharply higher than last week’s 1.51% level.

The move higher has hit growth-oriented areas of the market, since inflation eats into expectations for profits. The tech-heavy Nasdaq is on track for its worst week since February 2021 as investors rotate out of growth and into value names.

Stocks finished lower on Thursday amid expectations that the Federal Reserve would pull back on economic stimulus sooner than expected to tamp down inflation.

Global benchmark Brent crude was up 0.2% at $82.13 a barrel, amid expectations that oil supply could potentially be lower due to freezing in the Midwest and Canada, and if protests in oil-rich Kazakhstan continue.

GameStop (GME) - Get GameStop Corp. Class A Report shares powered higher following a report that the game retailer is launching a division to develop a marketplace for nonfungible tokens, or NFTs, making a foray into the world of cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report Chief Executive Tim Cook received almost $100 million in compensation in 2021, a year in which he completed 10 years as the tech giant's CEO and led the iPhone maker to record profit during a global pandemic.

Google (GOOGL) - Get Alphabet Inc. Class A Report infringed audio patents held by Sonos (SONO) - Get Sonos, Inc. Report and is barred from importing some of its Nest audio speakers and other products, a U.S. trade agency ruled on Thursday.