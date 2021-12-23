Stocks Higher in 'Santa Claus Rally' As Omicron Concerns Fade

Stocks continued to climb Thursday, buoyed by fading concerns about the Omicron variant and progress in treating Covid-19.

Stocks climbed for the third-straight day Thursday as Wall Street looked past risks associated with the omicron variant and encouraging news about Covid-19 treatments.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 270 points, or 0.76%, to 36,024 at last check, while the S&P 500 rose 0.81% and the Nasdaq gained 0.97%.

Caterpillar (CAT) - Get Caterpillar Inc. Report was leading the Dow, while Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report was top performer on the Nasdaq.

Investors' confidence got a boost after the the Food & Drug Administration approved Pfizer's (PFE) - Get Pfizer Inc. ReportCovid antiviral treatment, which has shown to be highly effective against omicron.

In addition, Novavax (NVAX) - Get Novavax, Inc. Report published promising data from a late-stage trial of its Covid vaccine candidate, which included solid omicron efficacy, and the FDA also gave the nod to Merck's MRK antiviral pill molnupiravir prior to the start of trading, adding another arrow to the U.S. government's quiver in fighting the impact of surging infections in the world's biggest economy.

"Despite the high inflation numbers and the Fed's moves to address them, the slowdown in consumer spending in November, and expectations that Covid numbers will spike in January due to how transmittable the new Omicron variant is, the market has absorbed these concerns and is motoring higher," said Louis Navellier, chief investment officer at Navellier & Associates,

Navellier added that "the linchpin is that Omicron is now expected to result in much fewer hospitalizations per person infected, and hence no lockdowns are expected in the U.S."

"Optimists see this high infection rate with low severity as the beginning of the end of the pandemic," he said.



In addition, consumer confidence came in stronger than expected on Wednesday,

Weekly jobless claims were unchanged at 205,000 for the period ending on Dec. 18, with the four-week average inching higher, to 206,250.

Durable goods orders impressed, with a headline reading of +2.5% for November when compared to last year.