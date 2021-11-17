Skip to main content
November 17, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join Jim Cramer's Investing Club
Subscribe
Will the American Consumer Stay Thankful Into the Holidays? Takeaways From Retail Sales
Will the American Consumer Stay Thankful Into the Holidays? Takeaways From Retail Sales
Publish date:

Stocks Falling as Visa Weighs on Dow, Inflation Fears Continue

The market skidded Wednesday as investors expressed concerns about continued inflation pressures.
Author:
and

Stocks were sliding Wednesday as investors pulled back over concerns that solid consumer spending will continue to power inflation in the final months of the year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 138 points, or 0.38%, to 36,000, while the S&P 500 slipped 0.20% and the Nasdaq lost 0.34%, at last check.

Inflation concerns were reignited by a stronger-than-expected reading for October retail sales, along with robust October-quarter profits for retail giants Walmart  (WMT) - Get Walmart Inc. Report and Home Depot  (HD) - Get Home Depot, Inc. (HD) Report re-ignited inflation concerns.

"While we remain structurally bullish on stocks, we do anticipate a push and pull of market dynamics into year-end given inflation concerns, supply chain pressures, labor shortages, and fiscal uncertainty," said Andrea Bevis, senior vice president at UBS Private Wealth Management in Boston. 

TheStreet Recommends

Bevis said that even with elevated inflation, "we remain optimistic about the consumer, given healthy household balance sheets."

"While the holiday season in November and December has the potential to provide a further consumer spending boost," she said, "we remain aware of the limited stamina consumers have to continue to pay elevated prices for goods over the long-run."

Visa  (V) - Get Visa Inc. Class A Report shares slumped after retail giant Amazon  (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report said it would no longer accept credit cards issued in the United Kingdom due to the high fees it charges on payments.

Target  (TGT) - Get Target Corporation Report fell after the retailer posted stronger-than-expected third-quarter earnings and lifted its full-year outlook for same-store sales, but noted margin pressures linked to supply chain disruptions and labor costs.

Baidu  (BIDU) - Get Baidu, Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A Report U.S.-listed shares slumped after the China-based tech giant cautioned on slowing ad sales amid Beijing's broader crackdown on corporate profits and business practices. 

A gold bar on display in a shop window in the Gold Souk in the Deira district of Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Photo: Bloomberg
INVESTING

Don't Second Guess Gold

Cassava Sciences Lead
INVESTING

Cassava Sciences Stock Tumbles on News of SEC Investigation

Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart Are Retail Winners Over Black Friday Weekend -- Moody's Analyst
INVESTING

Black Friday Deals Come Early For These Retailers

Oil Prices Lead
INVESTING

Biden Urges FTC to Investigate Gasoline Price Gouging at the Pump

Facebook Metaverse Lead
TECHNOLOGY

Metaverse Will Have Multiple Winners Across Internet and Gaming, Says Wedbush

Visa Lead
INVESTING

5 Top Stock Decliners for Wednesday Feel Inflation Pinch

Free Cash Flow Top Image
F

What Is Free Cash Flow? Definition, Examples & FAQ

Apple iphone
TECHNOLOGY

Apple to Offer Users Parts for At-Home Repairs