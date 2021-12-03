Stocks Fall on Mixed Jobs Report, Omicron Fears

Stocks are down as Wall Street reacts to a disappointing jobs report and concerns about the Omicron variant.

Stocks were falling Friday, pulled down by a weaker-than-expected jobs report and concerns about the Omicron Covid-19 variant.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 224 points, or 0.65%, to 34,415, while the S&P 500 lost 1.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq dropped 2.56% at last check.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that total nonfarm payroll employment rose 210,000 in November while the unemployment rate fell 0.4 percentage point to 4.2%.

Economists surveyed by Dow Jones had expected 573,000 jobs. The unemployment fell to 4.2%, better than the 4.5% estimate.

"Yes, the headline number was disappointing but there were a number of positives with this jobs report," said Lawrence Gillum, fixed income strategist for LPL Financial.

"Labor force participation increased, and the unemployment rate fell- both of which point to a continued strong jobs market."

Gillum also noted that, importantly, the unemployment rate for minorities and women fell meaningfully over the month, "which means this job recovery is broad and inclusive."

"The positive trend in job growth shows the economy continues to recover and may give the Fed more reasons to speed up its tapering plans," he said.

The number of omicron variant cases continued to rise. The World Health Organization said the variant has been detected in 38 countries, up from 23 two days ago.

Soumya Swaminathan, WHO's chief scientist, urged people not to panic about the emergence of the omicron coronavirus variant. She said it was too early to say whether Covid-19 vaccines would have to be modified to fight it, Reuters reported.

In company news, DocuSign (DOCU) - Get DocuSign, Inc. Report was the Nasdaq's biggest loser after the e-signature stalwart offered earnings guidance below expectations and said its pandemic-aided boom has faded.

Didi Global (DIDI) - Get DiDi Global Inc. Report tumbled after the Chinese ride-hailing company, said it would delist from the New York Stock Exchange and list in Hong Kong. The company went public last summer.

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report lost ground after Chief Executive Elon Musk sold another 934,091 shares of the electric vehicle maker valued at $1.01 billion to meet tax obligations related to the exercise of options to buy 2.1 million shares.

Since Nov. 8 Musk has sold more than $10 billion of Tesla stock.

Alphabet's (GOOGL) - Get Alphabet Inc. Class A Report Google dipped after the search engine giant said it would indefinitely delay its plan to bring its global workforce back to its offices, due to concern about the omicron variant. It had previously set Jan. 10 for the return.