Stocks Mixed as Powell Cautions on Inflation, Taper Plan on Track

Stocks were mixed Friday after giving up gains, with Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell cautioning that inflation pressures are likely to last well into next year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 65 points, or 0.15%, to 35,668 and the S&P 500 slipped 0.16%. The Nasdaq was down 0.84%, partly due to a warning from Snap (SNAP) - Get Snap, Inc. Class A Report.

The parent of the Snapchat messaging app forecast weaker-than-expected holiday sales and cautioned that supply-chain disruptions would hit advertising spending in the social media sector over months ahead.

Powell, speaking at a virtual panel discussion hosted by the Bank for International Settlements, said the central bank was "on track" to begin slowing the pace of its $120 billion in monthly bond purchases. That's the first of several steps required to start raising benchmark interest rates.

Powell added that supply-chain bottlenecks and energy-price increases have created an inflation framework that the Fed's "patient" approach wasn't designed for.

"Supply constraints and elevated inflation are likely to last longer than previously expected and well into next year, and the same is true for pressure on wages," Powell said. "If we were to see a risk of inflation moving persistently higher, we would certainly use our tools."

The comments clipped gains for both the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 -- both of which had reached all-time highs earlier in the session. The remarks also added to pressure on tech shares.

Facebook tumbled in sympathy, as did Twitter (TWTR) - Get Twitter, Inc. Report and Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Alphabet Inc. Class A Report.

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report shares hit a fresh record, and now have a $1 trillion valuation firmly in sight, as investors continue reward the clean-energy carmaker's record third quarter earnings.

Intel (INTC) - Get Intel Corporation (INTC) Report shares slumped after the semiconductor company reported weaker-than-expected third quarter sales and said profit margins would narrow as it ramps-up new technology chipmaking.