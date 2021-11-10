Stocks Down as Consumer Prices Jump to Highest Level in 30 Years

Stocks were falling Wednesday after recent consumer price data revealed that prices had risen to their highest level in three decades.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 156 points, or 0.43%, to 36,163, the S&P 500 slipped 0.54%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq was down 1.12%.

On Tuesday stocks snapped their record winning streak of eight consecutive all-time highs.

The Consumer Price Index marked a 0.9% increase in October, reflecting a 6.2% year-over-year increase, the fastest since 1990 and exceeding analyst estimates of 5.9%.

Changes in the CPI are used to assess shifts in the cost of living.

Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist for LPL Financial, said "inflation remains stubbornly high, to the surprise of many that expected prices to come back to earth sooner."

"The truth is you can’t shut down a $20 trillion economy and not feel some bumps as it restarts," he said, "but we are hopeful the supply chain issues will resolve over the coming quarters and inflation should calm down as well.”

The 10-year Treasury yield rose 1.02% following the release of the CPI.

Cliff Hodge, chief investment officer for Cornerstone Wealth, noted that below the surface, over 80% of CPI subcomponents were above 2%, the highest since 1991, "which indicates broader price increases, not only related to reopening."

"The bond market is telling you that the Fed is way behind the curve on policy, as short rates rocketed while long rates have taken the release in stride," Hodge said. "A flattening curve does not portend well for risk assets into next year. "

In company news, Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report started the day off in the red, but shares rose later in the session after Bank of America analyst John Murphy lifted his price target on the electric vehicle maker by $200, to $1,200 a share.

Rivian Automotive RIVN, the electric vehicle maker backed by Amazon.com (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report and automotive mega-company Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report, skyrocketed on its first day of trading.

Shares were up nearly 50% in recent trading. Rivian priced its initial public offering at $78 a share, valuing the EV maker at a $66.5 billion.

Poshmark (POSH) - Get Poshmark Report shares plummeted after the online apparel resale platform posted a wider-than-expected third quarter loss and warned the recent privacy changes from Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. (AAPL) Report would trigger higher marketing spend.

Coinbase Global (COIN) tumbled after the biggest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange reported profit that trailed expectations in the third quarter.