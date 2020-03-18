14 Winners in Stock Market as Coronavirus Recession Looms

Layoffs, furloughs and a recession are looming large for corporate America. The Dow dropped below 20,000 for the first time since February 2017.

The Dow dropped below 20,000 for the first time since February 2017. The stock market's continuous slide is showing signs that a recession from the coronavirus pandemic is looming large for global markets. The hospitality industry is being hit the hardest as Marriott is furloughing employees and closing hotels to combat the outbreak.

Five of the 30 Dow Jones stocks were winners today. The Nasdaq 100 only had 10 winners and the S&P 100 saw 14. Here are the 14 stocks that were winners today in the S&P 100 by percentage increase:

1. Gilead Sciences GILD | Percentage Increase: +6.58% | Wednesday Closing Price: $79.42

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Gilead Sciences as a Hold with a rating score of C.

2. Walgreens WBA | Percentage Increase: +6.47 | Wednesday Closing Price: $52.81

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Walgreens as a Buy with a rating score of B-.

3. Cisco Systems CSCO | Percentage Increase: +4.56% | Wednesday Closing Price: $37.12

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Cisco as a Buy with a rating score of B-.

4. FedEx FDX | Percentage Increase: +4.97% | Wednesday Closing Price: $99.68

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates FedEx as a Buy with a rating score of B.

5. Lockheed Martin LMT | Percentage Increase: +4.69% | Wednesday Closing Price: $331.41

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Lockheed Martin as a Buy with a rating score of A-.

6. Wal-Mart Stores WMT | Percentage Increase: +2.78% | Wednesday Closing Price: $122.58

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Wal-Mart as a Buy with a rating score of B+.

7. United Parcel Service UPS | Percentage Increase: +2.58% | Wednesday Closing Price: $99.50

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Hormel Foods as a Buy with a rating score of B+.

8. Thermo Fisher Scientific TMO | Percentage Increase: +2.26% | Wednesday Closing Price: $303.40

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Kimberly-Clark as a Hold with a rating score of C+.

9. 3M Company MMM | Percentage Increase: +1.92% | Wednesday Closing Price: $135.00

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates 3M as a Buy with a rating score of B-.

10. Amazon AMZN | Percentage Increase: +1.23% | Wednesday Closing Price: $1,830.00

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Amazon as a Buy with a rating score of B.

11. Oracle ORCL | Percentage Increase: +0.87% | Wednesday Closing Price: $47.27

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Oracle as a Buy with a rating score of B.

12. Pfizer PFE | Percentage Increase: +0.04% | Wednesday Closing Price: $49.30

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Pfizer as a Hold with a rating score of C+.

13. Costco COST | Percentage Increase: +0.51% | Wednesday Closing Price: $307.50

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Costco as a Hold with a rating score of C.

14. Verizon VZ | Percentage Increase: +0.02% | Wednesday Closing Price: $54.32

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Verizon as a Buy with a rating score of B.

NOTE: Recently, Quantitative Analysis by TheStreet Quant Ratings objectively rated these stocks according to its risk-adjusted total return prospect over a 12-month investment horizon. Not based on the news on any given day, the rating may differ from Jim Cramer's view or that of this articles' author.

Amazon, Costco are key holdings in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS charitable trust. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells any stock? Learn more from Cramer and his membership team now.