Stock Market Today: Stocks slide, oil surges as attacks on Israel rattle global markets

The deadliest attacks on Israel in at least five decades has sent oil prices surging and puts global markets on edge heading into a key week on Wall Street.

Updated at 11:32 am EDT

U.S. stocks slipped lower Monday, while the dollar built gains against its global peers and oil prices surged, as investors piled into safe-haven assets and worried about energy supply disruption following the deadly weekend attacks in Israel.

More than 1,100 people have reportedly been killed in the region since Hamas fighters launched their surprise Saturday attack on southern Israel from Gaza, capturing dozens of Israeli citizens and soldiers and firing hundreds of rockets aimed at major cities.

Rockets have also been fired from Lebanon, on Israel's north border, by the Hezbollah militant group, escalating what is now seen as the worst conflict in the regional in at least five decades.

Israel responded Monday with troop deployments near its border with Lebanon alongside intense air strikes in Gaza as part of what Defense Minister Yoav Gallant called a “complete siege” on the territory.

“There is no electricity, there is no food, there is no water, there is no fuel,” Gallant said.

Oil prices surged in late Sunday trading following the attacks, which have been linked in part to Iran – a longtime supporter of Hamas – with Brent crude futures for December delivery rising to $87.62, a $3.00 gain from Friday's levels, in early Monday trading.

The market's benchmark volatility gauge, the VIX index, was marked 7.6% higher at 18.78 points, suggesting daily swings for the S&P 500 of around 1.17%.

“The events in this region are now directly impacting financial markets worldwide, which, as ever in times of increased volatility, is immediately prompting some investors into selling off riskier parts of their portfolios, such as stocks and some currencies," said Nigel Green, CEO of London-based financial advisor deVere Group.

“Oil has a disproportionate impact on global financial markets due to its pivotal role in the world economy, its interconnectedness with various sectors, and its potential to influence broader economic conditions and investor sentiment," he added

Safe-haven assets were also on the move, with the U.S. dollar index rising 0.21% against a basket of its global currency peers to trade at 106.262 in overnight dealing and U.S. Treasury bond yields, which move in the opposite direction of prices, falling in the overnight session, although markets in the U.S. will be closed for the Columbus Day holiday.

Some of those moves were also linked to reaction to Friday's better-than-expected jobs report, which indicated that 336,000 new hires were added to the economy last month, nearly double Wall Street forecasts, but also showed that average hourly wage growth slowed from its late-summer pace.

That appears to have muted bets on near-term Federal Reserve rate hikes, with bets on a November increase pegged at just 21.7% and the odds of a December move trading at around 36%.

Those levels could be tested this week, however, when minutes of the Fed's September meeting are published on Wednesday.

Markets will also digest the first major earnings releases of the third quarter reporting season, with updates expected from JPMorgan (JPM) - Get Free Report, Wells Fargo (WFC) - Get Free Report and Citigroup (C) - Get Free Report as well as PepsiCo (PEP) - Get Free Report and UnitedHealth (UNH) - Get Free Report.

Collective S&P 500 earnings for the three months ending in September are expected to grow 1.3% from last year to a share-weighted $464.4 billion, according to Refinitiv data, representing the strongest quarterly gain of the year.

Heading into the middle of the trading day on Wall Street, the S&P 500, which is now up 0.48% for the month, was marked 7 points lower while the Dow was down 13 points, supported by solid gains for oil majors Chevron (CVX) - Get Free Report and Exxon (XOM) - Get Free Report. The tech-focused Nasdaq was 75 points lower.

In overseas markets, holidays in Japan and South Korea sapped liquidity in an otherwise defensive session, with the region-wide MSCI ex-Japan benchmark falling 0.05% into the close of trading.

In Europe, the Stoxx 600 closed 0.32% lower in Frankfurt, with support from defensive sectors such as healthcare and utilities alongside the run-up in energy stocks. Britain's energy-heavy FTSE 100, meanwhile, slipped just 0.03% in afternoon London trading.