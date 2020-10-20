Snap Posts Surprise Adjusted Profit and Stock Jumps - TheStreet
TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Snap Posts Surprise Adjusted Profit and Stock Jumps

Snap, the parent of Snapchat, reported a narrowed third-quarter net loss and surprised Wall Street investors by posting an adjusted profit.
Author:
Publish date:

Snap,  (SNAP) - Get Report the parent of the photography-focused social-media group Snapchat, reported a narrowed third-quarter net loss and surprised Wall Street investors by posting an adjusted profit. 

The Santa Monica, Calif., company had a loss of 14 cents a share in the quarter, compared with a loss of 16 cents a share in the year-earlier quarter. The latest adjusted profit was a penny a share compared with a 4-cent loss a year earlier.

Revenue rose 52% to $678.7 million from $446.2 million.

A survey of analysts by FactSet had produced consensus estimates of a GAAP loss of 18 cents a share, or an adjusted loss of 5 cents, on revenue of $557 million.

At last check Snap stock had leaped 20% to $34.09. It had closed the regular Tuesday trading session off 0.7% at $28.45. The stock on Monday had touched a 52-week high of $29.08. 

In 2020 through the close of regular trading on Tuesday, the stock had risen 74%.

Daily active users rose 18% from a year earlier to 249 million, Snap reported.

"The adoption of augmented reality is happening faster than we had previously anticipated, and we are working together as a team to execute on the many opportunities in front of us," Chief Executive Evan Spiegel said in a statement.

TheStreet chartist Bret Kenwell looks at the outlook for Snap.

Last Friday a Credit Suisse analyst team led by Stephen Yu had affirmed its rating on Snap at outperform and lifted its price target to $32 from $30.

The analysts cited "potential for better-than-expected daily active user growth due to work-from-home along with a revamped Android  (GOOGL) - Get Report app released in more geographies."

He also saw better-than-expected ad revenue. And he said that "Snap is a scarce asset that offers advertisers access to a coveted younger demographic."

At the end of September a Guggenheim analyst, Michael Morris, upgraded Snap to buy from neutral. He lifted his price target on the shares to $28 from $22.

Investors generally "underestimate the long-term advertising market growth potential" and the "sustained revenue and profit growth potential of internet stocks," the analyst said.

Netflix Lead
INVESTING

Netflix Misses on Subscriber Growth, EPS Estimates

General Motors Lead
INVESTING

General Motors, Pentair: 5 Top Stock Gainers for Tuesday

Wall Street Covid Lead
MARKETS

Dow Ends Higher as Investors Hope Relief Plan Reachable Tuesday

Google Axes Employee Who Wrote Controversial Memo About Females
INVESTING

Google Search's Popularity Could Help Protect it from the DOJ

Amazon Fresh Woodland Hills
INVESTING

Amazon Fresh Will Hire 1,500 Employees For Chicago Stores

NTSB Says Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo Crash Tied to Human Error
INVESTING

Virgin Galactic Pares Gains on Short Seller Chanos's 'Joke'

Regions Financial Is Today's Bank-Stock Loser
INVESTING

Regions Financial Rises After Earnings Beat Estimate

Trump Biden Lead
POLITICS

Presidential Polls Index: Trump Leads in Texas