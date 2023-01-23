Salesforce Stock: Activist Elliott Management Is a Buyer. Should You Be, Too?
Friday ended on a high note for stocks and the buying has continued at last chcck Monday. On both days the buying has been pronounced in tech, and in select names, like Salesforce (CRM) - Get Free Report, we’re seeing even more follow-through.
Shares of the software stalwart climbed 3.3% on Friday and were up more than 4% at last check.
Today’s rally is being fueled by the activist investor Elliott Management, which took a stake in the firm. Elliott joins Starboard Value, which took a stake in the second half of 2022.
It’s not clear whether Elliott will seek a board seat, although it clearly sees value in the tech giant after the stock suffered a peak-to-trough decline of 59.5% and last month hit a 52-week low. Since then, Salesforce stock has moved up about 25%.
Let's take another look at the stock, which is working on a sixth straight weekly gain.
Trading Salesforce Stock
On several levels, today’s rally is noteworthy. First, the shares are gapping over and clearing the $150 area. That has been resistance for several weeks.
Second, the shares are clearing a downtrend resistance measure (blue line), although that’s a bit of an arbitrary observation. If we connect the dots — or in this case, connect the highs — downtrend resistance comes into play near $160.
That’s also where the 200-day moving average comes into play. Combined, this area could act as a magnet for Salesforce stock. Just above this zone is a level of resistance near $165.
Therefore, on the upside, the $160 to $165 zone is a big level for the stock to clear. Above $168 and $180 is in play, followed by stiff resistance in the $190s.
On the downside, $150 is the first key level for Salesforce stock to hold.
Below that and the $140 area is in play. This level has been a pivotal support/resistance area since October. Further, the 50-day and 21-day moving averages are near this zone.
If $140 gives out, it could open the door back down to the $127 to $130 zone. That would be followed by the huge support area we outlined earlier this month.