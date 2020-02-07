Royal Caribbean Slides After 4 Passengers on Ship Evaluated for Coronavirus

Four passengers on a ship docked in New Jersey are taken to a local hospital for further evaluation.

Shares of Royal Caribbean (RCL) - Get Report were sliding 3% to $113.16 Friday after U.S. health officials screened dozens of Chinese nationals aboard one of the company's cruise ships docked in New Jersey for the deadly coronavirus. Four were taken to a local hospital for further evaluation.

The ship, the Royal Caribbean Anthem of the Seas, is docked in Bayonne, N.J.

"Personnel from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention boarded a cruise ship docked in Bayonne this morning and screened 27 passengers who recently traveled from mainland China," New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said in a statement. ''After being assessed by the CDC, 23 of those passengers were cleared and four individuals are being evaluated at an area hospital."

The cleared passengers showed no symptoms and were headed to Newark Liberty International Airport for flights back to China on Friday, according to NBC News.

Murphy added that "the hospital is following proper infection control protocols while evaluating these individuals. New Jersey currently has no confirmed cases of novel coronavirus and the risk to residents remains low."

Bayonne Mayor Jimmy Davis said on Facebook that "all other passengers are being debarked at this time with no action needed. I have been advised that the CDC considers this incident 'Below Low Risk'."

The cruise for Royal Caribbean's Anthem of the Seas through the Caribbean left Bayonne on Jan. 27. One passenger who had a fever on the cruise was given Tylenol and the fever went away, Davis said.

Davis said he was told that none of the 27 people are from Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the outbreak.

A statement from Royal Caribbean said the company is "closely monitoring developments regarding coronavirus and have rigorous medical protocols in place onboard our ships," adding that it is participating in "elevated levels of guest screening to check the spread of coronavirus."

Shares of rival cruise lines, Carnival (CCL) - Get Report and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) - Get Report were also falling.

There are now 31,240 confirmed of coronavirus worldwide and at least 638 have died, according to the latest information from the World Health Organization.