Premarket Movers Friday: Peloton, Didi Global, DocuSign

Stock futures are higher as Wall Street mulls the omicron variant, a scheduled jobs report, and Congress's short-term spending bill.

Stock futures ticked higher as investors mulled a scheduled jobs report, cases of the omicron Covid variant reported in some states, and the congressional passage of a short-term spending bill, which for now averted a shutdown of the federal government.

Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading on Friday.

1. Peloton PTON | Up 3.3%

Shares of Peloton Interactive (PTON) - Get Peloton Interactive, Inc. Class A Report climbed after Deutsche Bank analyst Chris Woronka initiated coverage of the connected fitness equipment company with a buy rating and $76 price target.

2. Didi Global DIDI | Down 7.4%

Didi Global (DIDI) - Get DiDi Global Inc. Report shares tumbled after the Chinese ride-hailing company, said it would delist from the New York Stock Exchange and list in Hong Kong. The company went public last summer.

3. DocuSign DOCU | Down 32%

Shares of DocuSign (DOCU) - Get DocuSign, Inc. Report plummeted after the electronic-signature provider's fourth-quarter guidance fell short of Wall Street's expectations. The company's sales guidance ranged from $557 million to $563 million, while analysts were expecting sales of $573.8 million.

4. Marvell Technology MRVL | Up 22%

Marvell Technology (MRVL) - Get Marvell Technology, Inc. Report shares advanced after the semiconductor company beat Wall Street's third-quarter-earnings forecasts. Marvell posted adjusted earnings of 43 cents a share on revenue of $1.21 billion. The company also offered fourth-quarter earnings guidance of 45 cents to 51 cents a share on revenue of $1.32 billion, give or take 3%.

5. Moderna MRNA | Up 6.5%

Shares of Moderna (MRNA) - Get Moderna, Inc. Report surged after The Wall Street Journal reported that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is working toward a quick review process for Covid shots aimed at the omicron variant.