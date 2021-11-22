Stock futures were moving higher Monday as investors entered the Thanksgiving holiday-shortened week in a cautiously bullish mood.

Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading on Monday.

1. Activision Blizzard | Down 1.7%

Shares of Activision Blizzard (ATVI) - Get Activision Blizzard, Inc. Report were sliding after The Wall Street Journal reported that Chief Executive Bobby Kotick would consider stepping down if he isn't able to make meaningful changes to the videogame maker's workplace culture.

2. Bluebird Bio | Up 8.5%

Bluebird Bio (BLUE) - Get bluebird bio, Inc. Report shares climbed after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted priority review status for the gene therapy company's treatment of a blood disorder known as thalassemia.

3. Astra Space | Up 27%

Shares of Astra Space (ASTR) - Get ASTRA SPACE, INC. Report blasted off after the company's LV0007 launch vehicle lifted off from Astra Spaceport in Kodiak, Alaska, on Saturday. Astra reached orbit for the first time at an altitude of 500 kilometers, the company's co-founder and chief executive, Chris Kemp, said on Twitter.

4. Rivian | Down 3.7%

Rivian (RIVN) - Get RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC. Report shares were down after Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report Chief Executive Jim Farley told Automotive News on Friday that the two automobile manufacturers had decided not to enter into a joint electric vehicle development venture. Farley tweeted that Ford planned to be the second biggest EV producer in a couple of years, behind Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report, with a goal of becoming the largest EV producer.

5. Vonage Holdings | Up 25%

Shares of Vonage Holdings (VG) - Get Vonage Holdings Corp. Report leaped after Ericsson (ERIC) - Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Sponsored ADR Class B Report said it was buying the cloud communications services company for $6.2 billion. The deal is expected to close in the first half.