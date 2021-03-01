Plug Power Climbs as J.P. Morgan Upgrades Stock to Overweight

Plug Power (PLUG) - Get Report jumped Monday after JP Morgan upgraded the hydrogen fuel cell company to overweight from neutral.

Shares of the Latham, NY company were climbing 8.2% to $52.34 at last check.

Analyst Paul Coster said in an investors' note that he was taking advantage of recent volatility to upgrade the company, writing that "the stock is attractively priced at present, ahead of potential positive catalysts."

"We are adjusting 2021-2022 estimates with this note to reflect our latest thinking regarding the pace of investment activity associated with the firm’s initiatives in Europe and South Korea," said the analyst, who kept his price target at $65 per share. "On revisiting the model, we believe we previously underestimated the amount and pace of investment that PLUG will be making over the next two years in pursuit of nascent market opportunities."

Last week, the company announced it had partnered with South Korea's SK Group on a $1.6 billion capital investment to accelerate hydrogen fuel cells as an alternative energy source in Asian markets.

Plug Power also reported fourth-quarter results that missed analyst estimates.

"PLUG is a story stock, appealing to thematic investors as well as generalists seeking exposure to Renewable Energy growth, and Hydrogen in particular," Coster said. "Headlines are likely to sustain the interest in 2021."

Coster said he was looking for at least one additional "pedestal" customer to be introduced, most likely in Europe.

"In 2Q21 we believe the firm will disclose a large stationary storage deployment with a data center owner -- the start of a programmatic rollout with that customer," the analyst said. "Management has also hinted at additional (joint ventures) and partnerships that will enable PLUG to enter additional geographies and end-markets."