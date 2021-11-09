Skip to main content
November 9, 2021
What Is Twitter Blue?
Pfizer Asking FDA To Approve Booster Shots For All Adults

Boosters are currently only available for adults who are over 65 or particularly at-risk of COVID-19.
Pfizer (PFE) and Biontech (BNTX) are seeking emergency FDA approval for adult COVID-19 booster shots ahead of the holiday season.

Current Emergency Use Authorization allows booster shots to be given six months after the second dose to adults who are over 65 or are at higher risk due to underlying health conditions. Those who got the single-dose Johnson & Johnson (JNJ,) vaccine are also eligible for a booster two months after the dose.

On Tuesday, the Associated Press reported that Pfizer, New York, New York, and Biontech, Mainz, Germany, submitted results of a Phase 3 trial with 10,000 participants to seek approval of booster shots for anyone aged 18 or over. North of the border, Canada approved a similar request for all of its adults on the same day.

While the study has not yet been peer-reviewed, it found that a third dose can increase protection against a severe COVID-19 infection amid decreasing immunity and can help curb the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant as holiday travel picks up. A booster can bring waning immunity back to 96% while the shot would not cause side effects that are different from the first two shots.

Also on Tuesday, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla called those who spread false information about vaccines "criminals."

"They’re not bad people," he told the CEO of think tank Atlantic Council. "They’re criminals because they have literally cost millions of lives.”

After the bell on Tuesday, PFE shares were down 2.15% at $47.30 while BNTX shares were down 6.69% at $226.37.

